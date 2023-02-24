How to make Virginia your companion in Sons of the Forest

Fans were quite intrigued when Endnight Games revealed the companion system for Sons of the Forest. Improving upon the original The Forest Game, these AI sidekicks could be recruited to help you survive the horrors of this isolated island wilderness. While the human companion Kelvin has been shown in a lot of footage prior to release, the three-legged, three-armed mutant Virginia was left a mystery. Players will randomly stumble upon her in the game, and many are probably wondering if this odd woman is friend or foe.

Encountering Virginia in Sons of the Forest

Virginia is an NPC that you will encounter as you progress through the game. She is likely one of the people you have been sent here to find as she appears in the log during the helicopter ride. She has started to mutate, but seemingly has been able to keep her humanity in the process.

Image via Steam

The first thing you need to know is that you should not attack her in any way. If you murder her, you will never be able to recruit Virginia as an ally and she will stay dead the entire playthrough. Virginia prefers warmer environments so you are more likely to encounter her on the beach or away from the colder parts of the island. She will not attack you, but is very skittish at first and will run away if you approach her.

The key to getting Virginia as a companion is to simply be friendly towards her and not push her boundaries. Overtime, her curiosity will get the better of her and she will start visiting you. Most players report that it takes around the seventh day for her to officially become a companion.

Virginia as a companion in Sons of the Forest

During the process of befriending Virginia, you will notice that she will start to interact with you and get more acquainted to your living quarters. She will often bring gifts, and can even dance for you if you interact with her without holding a weapon.

Image via Steam

You will know that you have successfully won her over is she starts following you on her own and is interactable with the E backpack icon. At this point, you should now be able to utilize her more reliably.

Image via Steam

You can give Virginia clothes to wear and weapons to wield, and even put a GPS tracker on her so you know her location. She is actually quite good with a pistol and shotgun combo, seeing as she has the extra appendages. Virginia will warn you when hostiles are nearby, but she will likely scatter at first until she gets used to combat. Once she is more acquainted, she can be a big help with killing cannibals.

That’s pretty much all the major information there is to know on recruiting Virginia’s aid. Her and Kelvin can provide you with much-needed materials and backup for your survival efforts provided their early access AI doesn’t encounter any unforeseen bugs, or you don’t brutally murder them instead.