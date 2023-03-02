Sons of the Forest Virginia disappeared – How to fix

In Sons of the Forest, while you may have to do almost everything alone, you still get the luxury of having companions around. When you first spawn in the game, your companion is Kelvin. But as you progress through the days, you meet others, such as Virginia. She is a girl with three arms and legs who can help you out in many ways. But some players are reporting that a bug is causing Virginia to disappear after she runs away. If you’re one of them, continue reading below as we’re going to explain how to fix Virginia disappearing in Sons of the Forest.

How to fix Virginia disappearing bug in Sons of the Forest

Before you start working on the solutions, it is important to note that it is common for Virginia to run away after you hit her. This is because she doesn’t take it lightly when you hit her in any way, and she will run into the forest if you do so. In such cases, you need to either find her or she will return to you on her own. But if you can’t find her anywhere and she hasn’t returned, you need to follow the methods mentioned below.

Get some sleep

The first thing you need to do is go to your camp or base and sleep. This will let you fast forward to the next day, and Virginia might have forgiven you in the meantime. We recommend you sleep at least two or three times repeatedly and wait for Virginia to return. You will need to stay patient throughout the whole process, as it can take some time for her to return. Therefore, continue doing your regular tasks while you wait for her to come back.

Restart the game

Restarting the game is one of the quickest methods of making a bug disappear. Before doing this, go to your camp and save the game. Make sure not to overwrite your previous save, as that will put you in a tight spot. Instead, create a new one so you can access the previous save if this does not solve the issue. Once done, quit the game and launch it again. Hopefully, Virginia will return back to you after you play the game for a while.

Load your previous save

If you have tried everything, but you still can’t find Virginia anywhere, then it’s best you go back to the time when you didn’t have any beef with Virginia. In other words, you need to load your previous save. However, keep in mind that you will lose all the progress you made after the last time you saved the game, but you will need to make the sacrifice if you want your three-legged companion to return.

Update the game

Make sure your game is up-to-date. The game’s developers constantly release new updates for Sons of the Forest from time to time, through which they solve plenty of bugs players encounter. Therefore, your last resort is to wait for the issue to get fixed through an update.