If you ever dreamed of Roblox’s take on popular free-running titles such as Mirror’s Edge and Assassin’s Creed, you’ll feel right at home with Speed Run Obby. With that said, no run is complete without some cool codes to back it up.

To advance in this game, you’ll need to rack up some wins. Doing this normally involves completing courses, which will gradually get more challenging per stage. Of course, we love skipping challenges, so I may have used a code that would help skip some of the monotony that can happen when trying to advance up the ranks quickly. Here’s what I’ve found so far regarding useful codes.

All Speed Run Obby GAME Codes List

Speed Run Obby Codes (Working)

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Speed Run Obby.

500LIKES – Gives four Wins/Trophies

How To Redeem Codes in Speed Run Obby

Launch Speed Run Obby on your device. Once the game loads, click the Settings icon on the far left side of the screen. Once you’re in the settings menu, scroll down until you see the codes section. Enter working codes into the Enter Code Here text box. Press enter to claim your free reward.

How To Get More Speed Run Obby Codes

For those interested in additional Speed Run Obby codes, you can get more from the official Discord. The developer, SpeedTrio, is very active in handing out more codes, so it’s extremely advantageous to follow and join the proper servers to get timely posts. There are plenty of giveaways featuring codes and free wins in Discord as well.

If the codes you enter don’t work, they’re probably expired, or it could be a spelling error. Codes are case-sensitive, so make sure to look out for things like capitalization and punctuation. There are tons of codes that are made redeemable, so certain characters are used in a code to differentiate them from one another. If you ever have any issues with errors, be sure to check back here for proper spelling, or if the mistake is on our part, try capitalizing the first letter or vice versa if the letter is lowercase.

What Is Speed Run Obby?

Speed Run Obby is a fun speedrun/platformer title from developer Speedtrio that tasks players with clearing obstacle courses and beating set timers. In my experience, I found myself floundering as I tried to jump over large chasms and fail miserably. I couldn’t get the best times, but it’s definitely doable if you’re looking for a nice challenge. They’re currently running a likes program, so if you’re looking to unlock more codes, feel free to like the game on the launch page.