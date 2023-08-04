Spelling Bee is an intriguing word game from The New York Times. It takes familiar concepts and adds in a few fun rules to make the title so much more engaging and addictive, similar to how Connections has gripped so many players with its unique formula.

However, unlike games such as Wordle, Spelling Bee is difficult to master. There’s very little to gain from guessing, so players must put their minds to work and dig out words they may never use elsewhere in life. This guide outlines what the Spelling Bee Puzzle answer for today is each and every day, so no player is left behind.

What is Today’s Spelling Bee Answer

Below, we’ve listed the words required to solve every Spelling Bee Puzzle for the past week or so. We’ve also included our thoughts on whether those puzzles were difficult or easy based on our past experience with the game.

Spelling Bee Puzzle Answer for August 4, 2023

See below for the list of every word required to get the top score for the Spelling Bee Puzzle for August 4, 2023. This one was pretty easy to work out because there are a lot of variations of similar words for players to use.

ABIDE

BIDE

BIDED

ABED

ABIDED

BAAED

BABE

BABIED

BAGGED

GABBED

BEADED

BEHEADED

BABA

BADDIE

BADE

BAGGAGE

BEDDED

DABBED

GIBE

BAGGIE

BADGE

BADGED

BEDHEAD

BIGGIE

BEAD

BEIGE

BIGHEAD – Pangram for 14 points

– Pangram for 14 points BIGHEADED – Pangram for 16 points

– Pangram for 16 points EBBED

GIBED

How to Play Spelling Bee

To play Spelling Bee, fans must use the letters provided to guess as many words as possible to maximize their score. Each word they correctly guess must use the letter “B” or it won’t count towards their score.

We’ve found that the best tactic is to guess as many large words as possible to build up the score. Then, it’s easy to add the easier small words such as bag, beg, or bog. Going from large words to small words helps players keep easy guesses as reserves for when the points are truly a concern and ideas are running dry.

The game has specific rules. Words must have at least four letters, and four-letter words are worth one point each. Longer words earn an extra point per letter, so six-letter words rake in six points. Every puzzle has at least one pangram, which is a word that uses all the letters in the puzzle and is worth seven points. Finally, none of the words are offensive, so there’s no point in guessing those types of words.

Do You Need a Subscription to Play Spelling Bee

Yes, players must have a New York Times subscription to play Spelling Bee to completion daily. However, it’s possible for players to guess four or five words until they hit the stage where they have roughly 13 points left to guess for free.

The game only kicks players to the subscription screen once they’ve guessed most of the daily Spelling Bee Puzzle words. This is how we enjoyed engaging with the game for a while since it allowed us to get a taste for the puzzle without needing to pay the subscription.

If players want to guess all the points required for the daily Spelling Bee Puzzle and complete it, they’ll need to start paying a subscription. This costs roughly $2 per month.