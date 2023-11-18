Spirittea Walkthrough: Full Main Story Guide

Spirittea is a cozy game at heart, but its story plays out like a puzzle. Players must follow specific steps to help the spirits and townsfolk around them, but the next one isn’t always obvious. That’s why it can be handy to have a helpful guide to reach for.

The story of Spirittea revolves around players moving to a sleepy mountainside town where they immediately become part of the community. They have to help the locals, spirits and humans, get out of their funk and into a much happier place. It’ll take a lot of hard work though, and not every part of the story is as well signposted as the last.

Spirittea Story Walkthrough

Below, we’ve outlined the story of Spirittea in a step-by-step guide. Where necessary, we’ve included links to our more in-depth guides to help players who might want to pursue specific side activities out of sequence. Players can use the table below to find the point in the story they need help with or work from the top down if they’re just starting out.

Part 1: Character Creation

As soon as players start a new game in Spirittea, they’ll need to choose the name of the town they’re moving to and the name and appearance of their character. This doesn’t have much of an impact on the story, but players will see these names a lot, so it’s worth picking a good one. The same goes for the characters players create.

After arriving in the town, the story is extremely linear, and players won’t have any trouble until they regain control over their character the next day.

Part 2: Meet Everyone in Town

After a good night’s sleep, players must meet everyone in town. We thought this was a little extreme because we wanted to get to the bathhouse and start bathing spirits, but it turns out that knowing where everyone is helps in the story.

There are 27 characters to meet, two of which are animals, so this can be tricky. However, a dog named Jon will be provided to players whom they can ask for guidance to find any character they’ve missed. There’s no bonus reward for ignoring the guide dog, so use him where necessary to get through this part of the story.

Part 3: Drink the Spirittea

After meeting everyone in town, players will need to go to bed again. The next day, they must head over to get some tea leaves from a neighbor growing tea to the east of the player’s house. Those tea leaves must be used in the teapot inside the house to make some Spirittea, which is where the main story really kicks off.

This will spark a series of events that lead players to the nearby abandoned bathhouse. After a lot of exposition, players will be faced with yet another task.

Part 4: Find Somewhere That Has Lots of Sweets

A spirit will tell players they need to find more spirits in a place that has lots of sweets. To do this, they must visit the local convenience store and use their Spirit Vision to locate the sneaky spirits. The spirits escape, and players have to capture them to unlock them in the bathhouse.

Players will discover dozens of spirits during their time with Spirittea. Most will be unlocked through the main story, so there’s no need to go out of the way to find them and add them to the roster early on. The bathhouse will need a few upgrades before then.

Part 5: Run the Bathhouse for a Day

After discovering these two spirits, players can return to the bathhouse, get the fire going, and open it up for business. Spirits will pour in and expect somewhere to relax in exchange for a few coins. This is how players earn money.

Running the bathhouse is a bit stressful, but there’s a nice flow to every mechanic after a while. We ran the bathhouse as late as possible. After we couldn’t saw any more wood, we allowed the spirits in the baths to finish. At this point, we increased our spirituality, which allows players to see more spirits in the town.

This is important for progressing the story. If, at any point, players become stuck, they should open the bathhouse and keep serving spirits until they increase their spirituality to see if that helps move things forward.

Part 6: Help Moby With His Spirit Problem

After another night’s sleep, players are prompted to visit Moby in the apartment building. He’s had some plants growing around his bath and doesn’t know why. Using Spirit Vision, it’s easy to see what’s going on. A large spirit has taken up residence in the bath, but players can get rid of it by discovering it and telling it to head to the bathhouse.

Part 7: Repair a Bath

The next step in the story requires players to repair a bath. The spirit they have just discovered is huge and takes up way too much space to allow others to join in. A second bath will solve a lot of problems. To do this, they’ll need to open the bathhouse two more times until they’ve earned at least 2,500 Coins.

To repair or upgrade the bathhouse, players must visit Fae. She’s positioned as the first character players will meet if they turn left towards town at the bottom of the stairs that lead up to the bathhouse. There’s a desk next to her house where players can purchase repairs and upgrades. We tried talking to her, but she offered no advice about removing roots from the baths.

Part 8: Check the Town Board

Following another day in the bathhouse, players will be pointed to the Town Board even if they’ve not repaired a bath. This is a job board of sorts where townsfolk post issues they’re experiencing that hint at where players can find new spirits.

At this point in the game, three new spirits are rearing their heads. They don’t have to be done in a particular order, so the following steps in the story might vary from how others play the game. Whichever way players choose to advance the story, it’s worth noting that every character has a relationship meter that layers can advance by chatting to them every day. It’s a lot of work, but it’ll pay off in the end.