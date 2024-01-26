Stardew Valley 1.6 Now In Final Stages, Release Date Set For 2024
Stardew Valley developer ConcernedApe has offered new details about the 1.6 update, confirming its release for 2024.
Few farming simulation games have made as big of an impact, or have had as long a life, as Stardew Valley. Originally an indie game, Stardew Valley is now available for most consoles, including mobile devices, and has enjoyed expansive free updates. And now after a long wait, update 1.6 is in it’s final stages before launch.
Stardew Valley’s 1.5 update, which released in the fall of 2020, left expectations high for new content among fans. The update included the Ginger Island location, end-game content, and the Beach Farm location for players to customize. Because of this, the announcement of 1.6 has left fans hungry for their next adventure in the cozy sim. However, development progress has been a mystery up until the most recent announcement from the developer.
Is Stardew Valley’s 1.6 Update Still In Development
In a Twitter post by ConcerenedApe, the developer for Stardew Valley has confirmed the 1.6 update is now in the bug-fix stage of development, and that active content additions have come to a close.
While a firm release date hasn’t been given at this time, ConcernedApe did confirm in response to a question in the post that the update is planned for 2024. The developer has also responded to questions about the size, stating that it is designed to flesh out currently available areas, instead of adding largescale new content. This coincides with information offered in 2023 in a breakdown of additions planned for 1.6.
Everything Included in Stardew Valley’s 1.6 Update
As detailed in the above image, Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update has plenty of exciting ways to shake up gameplay. While it is likely there are other secrets planned that haven’t been revealed yet, here is a breakdown of what players can expect when the update releases.
- 1 New Festival
- 2 New Mini Festivals
- New Late-Game Content For All Areas
- New Items
- New Recipes
- Joja End-Game Content
- 100+ New Lines of Dialogue
- Winter looks for characters
- New Billboard Rewards
- Multiplayer Supporting 6 Players
- New Farm Type
To get prepared for the new content planned for the Stardew Valley 1.6 update, players can finish quests set in ginger island or start a new save and get through some of the early game content. It has been confirmed that the 1.6 content will be compatible with current saves, ensuring players will be able to get to the meat of the new options as quickly as possible.