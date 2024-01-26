Stardew Valley 1.6 Now In Final Stages, Release Date Set For 2024

Recommended Videos

Few farming simulation games have made as big of an impact, or have had as long a life, as Stardew Valley. Originally an indie game, Stardew Valley is now available for most consoles, including mobile devices, and has enjoyed expansive free updates. And now after a long wait, update 1.6 is in it’s final stages before launch.

Stardew Valley’s 1.5 update, which released in the fall of 2020, left expectations high for new content among fans. The update included the Ginger Island location, end-game content, and the Beach Farm location for players to customize. Because of this, the announcement of 1.6 has left fans hungry for their next adventure in the cozy sim. However, development progress has been a mystery up until the most recent announcement from the developer.

Is Stardew Valley’s 1.6 Update Still In Development

In a Twitter post by ConcerenedApe, the developer for Stardew Valley has confirmed the 1.6 update is now in the bug-fix stage of development, and that active content additions have come to a close.

1.6 ended up being a little larger in scope than originally planned. I'm done adding major new content to it now, though, and it's in a bug-fixing and polishing phase until it's ready for release. Thx for your patience. It'll be fun to see everyone play it! — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) January 26, 2024

While a firm release date hasn’t been given at this time, ConcernedApe did confirm in response to a question in the post that the update is planned for 2024. The developer has also responded to questions about the size, stating that it is designed to flesh out currently available areas, instead of adding largescale new content. This coincides with information offered in 2023 in a breakdown of additions planned for 1.6.

Everything Included in Stardew Valley’s 1.6 Update

As detailed in the above image, Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update has plenty of exciting ways to shake up gameplay. While it is likely there are other secrets planned that haven’t been revealed yet, here is a breakdown of what players can expect when the update releases.

1 New Festival

2 New Mini Festivals

New Late-Game Content For All Areas

New Items

New Recipes

Joja End-Game Content

100+ New Lines of Dialogue

Winter looks for characters

New Billboard Rewards

Multiplayer Supporting 6 Players

New Farm Type

To get prepared for the new content planned for the Stardew Valley 1.6 update, players can finish quests set in ginger island or start a new save and get through some of the early game content. It has been confirmed that the 1.6 content will be compatible with current saves, ensuring players will be able to get to the meat of the new options as quickly as possible.