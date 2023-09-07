Starfield: How to Find Tungsten

There are multiple resources you can find and harvest while playing Starfield. Although these resources weigh a lot, they’re extremely useful if you plan to focus on any of the crafting. One of the tougher resources you may want to track down is Tungsten.

Tungsten is a rare resource, but it’s immensely helpful if you’re trying to create any worthwhile items for your character. Tracking it down can be tough, but there are a few good spots you can grab it. Here’s what you need to know about how you can find Tungsten in Starfield.

Where to Find Tungsten in Starfield

Screenshot by Gamepur

It all comes down to exploring the various systems in Starfield to track down Tungsten. Like any other resource, you can track it down by visiting a planet’s orbit, scanning it, and seeing if Tungsten appears in the available resources. You’re better off exploring one of the other planets or moons in Starfield if you cannot find any trace of Tungsten. Thankfully, you’ll know well before you touch the surface, saving you a lot of time trying to track it down.

These are some of my favorite planets to visit if I ever need to harvest Tungsten for any of my crafting projects back at an Outpost. Placing one down at these locations would be a good idea if you want to make an Outpost that regularly mines Tungsten. There are a few planets that reliably have Tungsten that you can always find in Starfield.

Alpha Centauri Bondar Voss

Delta Pavonis Arachna

Eridani Eridani VII-C

Altair Altair IV-C

Nikola Nikola II

Bradbury Bradbury II



What Is The Tungsten Periodic Symbol in Starfield?

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re looking for a fast way to identify if a planet has Tungsten or not in Starfield, it is by its Periodic Symbol. For Tungsten, you need to find the W in the resources category, and that means you will find it by exploring a planet.

You might not always find a huge deposit on the ground, but it doesn’t hurt to land on the planet to explore with your Starfield crew. Tungsten is an excellent resource you might want to set an Outpost on top of to gather up the resource using harvesters, acquiring large amounts of it for your research projects. I know I’ve benefitted from having an Outpost with Tungsten, and regularly checking on it whenever I want to begin crafting.