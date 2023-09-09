Starfield: How to Get and Farm Adhesive

One of dozens of crafting resources in Starfield, Adhesive is one of the most important you’ll want to find. Used in many different crafts and research projects, as well as outpost building, having a ready supply of the stuff will make your life much easier (though it won’t make you a better combatant). The trouble is finding it, as Adhesive is marked as a rare resource, the second-highest rarity in the game. Thankfully, there are enough easy-to-find sources that farming Adhesive isn’t a terrible prospect. Here’s how.

How to Get and Farm Adhesive in Starfield

Adhesive has somewhat specific spawn locations in Starfield, but none of them are too hard to find, and setting up a farm for them is simple, as well. There are three main sources of Adhesive:

General stores across the Settled Systems

across the Settled Systems Inside flora and fauna on the surfaces of planets

on the surfaces of planets In loot chests in random and static dungeons

Where to Buy Adhesive in Starfield

You’ll primarily find Adhesive sold in one of Starfield’s dozen or so general stores and Trade Authority vendors. They tend to cost around 10 credits per piece and come in stacks of 15-20 per vendor, sometimes less. Here are all the merchants I could find that sell Adhesive regularly:

Akila : Shepherd’s

: Shepherd’s Gagarin : Clint’s Collectibles

: Clint’s Collectibles The Key : General Goods (You need to be in good standing with the Crimson Fleet)

: General Goods (You need to be in good standing with the Crimson Fleet) Neon : Newill’s Goods, Trade Authority

: Newill’s Goods, Trade Authority Mars : UC Exchange

: UC Exchange New Atlantis : Jemison Mercantile, UC Distribution

: Jemison Mercantile, UC Distribution New Homestead: The Store

If you’re on the surface of an uncharted planet without any major port cities and run into a civilian outpost, be sure to check the shop there, as well. You might find some Adhesive as well as goodies like Digipicks and other necessities. You can also pick up missions from the local Mission Board for a bit of credit farming while you’re at it.

How to Farm Adhesive on a Planet

Screenshot by Gamepur

To set up a good farm for Adhesive on a planet’s surface, you first need to find one that has plants and animals that provide it. Gagarin is one such location, with plentiful, ball cactus-like flora that provides Adhesive. Any other planets you find with similar sources, including living creatures, should end up on your farming list. Be sure to set up an outpost on your farming planet of choice so you have a fast travel point near where you want to harvest.

Your other on-planet source of Adhesive is in the loot chests and as loose loot at the various hostile encampments you find as you explore. Unlike Sealant, I wasn’t able to find as much Adhesive when I was looking for it specifically, but it’s still out there.

If you prefer the pirate’s life, it’s always possible to steal or rob passing ships of their cargo, and there might be Adhesive among their belongings. Boarding enemy ships to either take as your own or for their loot can also be a solid source of both Adhesive and weapons and gear you can sell for a good price. Lastly, you can technically also get Adhesive from your companions as they find various items out in the world, but I don’t recommend this last strategy, as the companion loot pool has enough in it that hoping for the item you want is something of a fool’s errand.