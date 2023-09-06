Starfield Lost and Found: All Paradiso Missing Items Locations

Hotel Paradiso is everything you could want from an intergalactic all-inclusive resort. Luxurious rooms, multiple bars, and a gorgeous tropical beach. Still, just because it’s a top-tier hotel doesn’t mean there’s no trouble. Besides the weird ship stationed right outside, there’s also the lengthy list of missing items reported in Hotel Paradiso’s Lost and Found in Starfield. I mean, what else do you have to do right now? Look for mythical powers? Looking for the guests’ missing stuff sounds like fun.

How to Complete Lost and Found & Find All Missing Items in Hotel Paradiso

Screenshot by Gamepur

After speaking with Dirk at the front desk, inquire a bit about what’s troubling him to accept Lost and Found. The first step to finding the missing items is to discover what is actually missing. The computer to Dirk’s left should help you out. After reading the list of what guests have dropped all over the hotel, it’s time for some scavenger hunting. Here’s where to find every missing item from the Lost & Found list.

