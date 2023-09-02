Starfield: Every Power & What It Does
Here’s a complete list of every Starfield power and what it does in the game.
Starfield offers a thrilling package: firepower, interstellar discovery, and intriguing powers. By following the main Constellation questline, which is fairly difficult to do with that neverending list of side activities, powers can be unlocked. These work just like shouts did in Skyrim; unlock them, equip them, and you’ll get a little help in battle, dialogue, or exploration. Given the game’s vastness, mastering them all may require some dedication. So, here’s the lowdown on every Starfield power and what it does in the game.
How to Unlock Powers in Starfield
To harness your Starfield powers, advance through the main Constellation questline until you hit the Into the Unknown quest. The Into the Unknown quest involves charting a course to the Alpha Centauri system and unveiling the origin of a mysterious anomaly concealed within Temple Eta. Completing this mission unlocks your first power.
Looking for more? Having one power is cool and all, but perhaps it doesn’t quite suit your playstyle. Not to worry, Starfield lets players unlock a total of 24 powers. The key to unlocking new powers is finding temples. Locate new Temples by visiting Vladimir Sall at The Eye. Once one has been spotted, activate temple portals by collecting sparks of light.
If you’re feeling power-hungry and want to try them, all powers are unlockable through the console commands cheats. Open the console using the tilde key, type “psb” and press enter. This will unlock every power in Starfield, which can be accessed through the menu’s top dot.
Starfield: All Constellation Powers & Their Effect
|Power
|Power Name
|Effect
|Cost
|Alien Reanimation
|Revives a fallen alien beast to serve the user for 30 seconds or until it dies.
|35
|Anti-Gravity Field
|Creates a low-gravity field that lifts enemies into the air for 10 seconds.
|45
|Create Vacuum
|Forms a dome for 15 seconds that deals damage to creatures inside.
|25
|Creators’ Peace
|Causes enemies in a small area to drop their weapons and flee.
|25
|Earthbound
|Reduces jump height on low-gravity planets.
|15
|Elemental Pull
|Instantly mines mineral ore nodes in the user’s radius.
|25
|Eternal Harvest
|Regenerates depleted organic resources on a planet for gathering.
|25
|Grav Dash
|Propels the user forward about six paces and briefly increases damage inflicted.
|15
|Gravity Wave
|Knocks enemies prone in a line, forcing them to get back up.
|25
|Gravity Well
|Generates a focal point of crushing gravity that pulls in nearby enemies.
|45
|Inner Demon
|Summons a friendly duplicate of an enemy for about 15 seconds.
|35
|Life Forced
|Damages one enemy while healing the user over 15 seconds.
|25
|Moon Form
|Turns the user’s skin to stone for 10 seconds, making them immobile but invulnerable.
|35
|Parallel Self
|Summons a friendly duplicate of the user armed and ready to help for 30 seconds.
|N/A
|Particle Beam
|Emits a powerful cosmic energy ray, dealing damage to a single target.
|N/A
|Personal Atmosphere
|Maintains full oxygen for 20 seconds, countering carbon dioxide.
|45
|Phased Time
|Slows downtime in the user’s region, affecting the user as well.
|45
|Precognition
|Glimpses the future, revealing part of someone’s response to a dialogue option.
|35
|Reactive Shield
|Forms a shield for 15 seconds that weakens and reflects enemy projectiles.
|35
|Sense Star Stuff
|Highlights creatures around the user with a white aura for 10 seconds.
|15
|Solar Flare
|Releases a searing hot plasma orb that deals damage upon impact and over time.
|25
|Sunless Space
|Freezes enemies in a small area for about 10 seconds.
|35
|Supernova
|Emits a blast centered on the user, dealing moderate damage to nearby creatures.
|45
|Void Form
|Renders the user nearly invisible for 20 seconds, except to nearby enemies.
|45