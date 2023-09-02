Starfield: Every Power & What It Does

Starfield offers a thrilling package: firepower, interstellar discovery, and intriguing powers. By following the main Constellation questline, which is fairly difficult to do with that neverending list of side activities, powers can be unlocked. These work just like shouts did in Skyrim; unlock them, equip them, and you’ll get a little help in battle, dialogue, or exploration. Given the game’s vastness, mastering them all may require some dedication. So, here’s the lowdown on every Starfield power and what it does in the game.

How to Unlock Powers in Starfield

To harness your Starfield powers, advance through the main Constellation questline until you hit the Into the Unknown quest. The Into the Unknown quest involves charting a course to the Alpha Centauri system and unveiling the origin of a mysterious anomaly concealed within Temple Eta. Completing this mission unlocks your first power.

Looking for more? Having one power is cool and all, but perhaps it doesn’t quite suit your playstyle. Not to worry, Starfield lets players unlock a total of 24 powers. The key to unlocking new powers is finding temples. Locate new Temples by visiting Vladimir Sall at The Eye. Once one has been spotted, activate temple portals by collecting sparks of light.

If you’re feeling power-hungry and want to try them, all powers are unlockable through the console commands cheats. Open the console using the tilde key, type “psb” and press enter. This will unlock every power in Starfield, which can be accessed through the menu’s top dot.

Starfield: All Constellation Powers & Their Effect

Screenshot by Gamepur