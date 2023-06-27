Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Animal Guide – Livestock, Products & Prices

One of the best parts of any Story of Seasons game is raising a barnyard filled with adorable animals. A Wonderful Life, while not offering as many options as Pioneers of Olive Town, presents a healthy selection of well-loved critters to bring up in Forgotten Valley. This includes sheep, chickens, multiple types of cows, and many more.

Raising animals is no small task, requiring daily brushing, snuggles, soothing words, and feedings. Players will want to increase the number of creatures in their barns slowly, ensuring they have enough money, time, and stamina to properly care for them. Below is everything to know about keeping animals in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, how much byproducts are worth, and how to get the best quality goods.

Table of Contents

How to Care for Animals in SoS: A Wonderful Life

Screenshot via Gamepur

Caring for animals is a daily task. Players will need to ensure they have tools like the Brush, Milker, Clippers, and Scythe to regularly care for each critter, and provide it with all its needs. Additionally, money will be needed to purchase Bird Feed, and occasionally Fodder, especially in the first year before the barnyard is fully seeded with grass.

The Milker is obtained when Takakura presents players with their first cow, while the Clippers are obtained after purchasing a sheep. The Brush can be purchased from Van’s shop starting Spring of Year 1 on day 3 for 1,000G. Both the Milker and the Clippers can be upgraded over time through Van’s shop, but the Brush will remain a base item.

To care for and build relationships with animals, players will need to brush, talk to, hug, and feed their Barn animals daily, while they will need to talk to and hug any chickens living in the coop. It is also important to let the animals out into the yard during good weather. If it is raining, they must be brought inside immediately to prevent their health from decreasing.

Players can check their animal states using the blackboards on the far walls of both the coop and the barn.

Can Animals Get Sick and Die in SoS: A Wonderful Life

Thankfully, animals do not get sick or pass away in the remake of A Wonderful Life. This means that even if animals are left outside, they won’t need medicine, or be at risk of passing away. However, not feeding or caring for your animals will impact their health, and lead them to produce the lowest quality products they offer.

How To Breed Animals In SoS: A Wonderful Life

Screenshot via Gamepur

Players can breed their animals through several different methods. The easiest is for barn animals only. In the Ledger beside the shipping bin, players can buy breeding for their female livestock. This does not work for birds.

However, animals can also be bred by keeping two species of opposite genders. For chickens and ducks, this is the only way to get Fertilized Eggs. These can be set in the incubator within the coop to hatch for chicks, or they can be sold for a slightly higher price than regular eggs.

Once pregnant, players will need to watch for when the udders of female cows turn pink or when the cheeks of Goats and Sheep turn pink. This occurs after 20 days of pregnancy. They will then need to be separated into the breeding pen within the barn to safely give birth.

After a cow or goat has given birth, players will need to collect Mother’s Milk and feed it to the baby for 3 days. After this, the mothers will produce extra milk for 20 Days. Baby animals take 10 days to fully mature, and must be hand fed every day until they are able to eat fodder.

All Animal Types & How to Get Them in SoS: A Wonderful Life

Players will be able to obtain Nine different animal types. Four of these will be cows. Below are all the animals, how to buy or unlock them, and how much they cost.

Animal Name How to Obtain Cost Product Type Male Normal Cow Ledger 2,500G Milk Female Normal Cow Ledger 5,000G Milk Male Brown Cow Ledger 10,000G Milk Female Brown Cow Ledger 20,000G Milk Male Marble Cow Ledger 10,000G Milk Female Marble Cow Ledger 20,000G Milk Male Star Cow Ledger 25,000G Milk Female Star Cow Ledger 50,000G Milk Male Sheep Ledger 3,000G Wool Female Sheep Ledger 3,000G Wool Male Duck Obtained in Chapter 2, in Year two of Summer if the Pond is purchased. 0G Egg Female Duck Obtained in Chapter 2, in Year two of Summer if the Pond is purchased. 0G Egg Male Chicken Ledger 500G Egg Female Chicken Ledger 1,000G Egg Male Goat N/A N/A Milk Female Goat Van during the Spring 40,000G Milk Horse Gifted by Takakura in Chapter 1 0G N/A

All Animal Products & Values in SoS: A Wonderful Life

Animals are a key part of success on the farm for their ability to give profitable products. Items like milk, eggs, and wool all sell for different amounts depending on the quality and the animal they came from. Additionally, Players can make Butter and Cheese with milk after building the Processing Room. Below are all the product types to obtain and their values.

It is also important to note that all animals begin by producing B Grade products. The C Grade occurs when the animals health and happiness are low.

All Milk Values

Item Name C Value B Value A Value S Value S+ Value Normal Cow Milk N/A 100G 125G 150G 275G Brown Cow Milk N/A 175G 220G TBD TBD Marble Cow Milk N/A 175G 220G TBD TBD Star Cow Milk N/A 325G 400G TBD TBD Goat Milk N/A 520G TBD TBD TBD Butter N/A 205G TBD TBD TBD Cheese N/A 205G TBD TBD TBD

All Egg & Wool Values

Item Name Value Egg 100G Fertilized Egg 150G Golden Egg 500G Wool 3,000G TBA TBD Golden Wool 6,000G

How Many Animals Can You Have in SoS: A Wonderful Life

Players will be able to have a total of 32 animals once the barn and the coop are fully upgraded.

At first, the Coop and Barn will both hold 8 animals each and can be upgraded once in the Ledger, increasing capacity to 16 animals each. Because of this, players will need to think about what animals they want to raise and sell extra male animals using the Ledger to make room for more females.