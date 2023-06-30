Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – How to Buy Children Toys

One of the primary goals in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is for you to find a partner among one of the villagers in Forgotten Valley and make a family together. As you make a family, there’s a good chance you and your partner will share a child together, and that kid will want something to do to make them happy, such as play with toys.

Children Toys are unique items that are not what you’re typically going to find in many markets, especially if you’ve only been focusing on buying crop seeds. Here’s what you need to know about how to buy Children Toys in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.

Where to Find Children Toys in A Wonderful Life

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like many of the more exotic items that you’ll find in Forgotten Valley, Van is the person to speak with in A Wonderful Life. He has access to things you normally wouldn’t be able to purchase in town, and Van will sell your Children Toys, which means you need to wait until he arrives in town.

Van’s schedule is set in stone, and he does appear on specific dates for each season. You can find him visiting Forgotten Valley on the third and eighth day of every season in A Wonderful Life, and he will appear at the same location each time, right at the center of town.

When Van arrives, and you and your partner have had your kid, the Children Toys should be an available option from his selection in A Wonderful Life. I recommend making sure to have a good amount of money in your before the third or eighth day of the season has arrived. This way, you can make sure to secure this purchase. Plus, this should happen during the game’s second year, given that it likely takes a full year for you and your partner to form a relationship and have a kid together.

The Children Toy item is a great item to give to your children in a Wonderful Life. If you present it to your kid, alongside other items, it has the chance to develop their growth, and you can keep it in your child’s toy box for them to take out at later times.