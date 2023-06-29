In Story of Seasons: Wonderful Life, the Forgotten Valley offers a chance to start your life from scratch. In hopes of a better life, you leave the city behind and join these farmers, artists, and sprites to better care of yourself. You didn’t realize this would also mean taking care of livestock and crops. One of the animals entrusted into your care at the beginning of the game is a man’s best friend — a dog. They are a loyal companion, but as with all farming games, you better learn how to care for this little guy.

Which Dog Should You Choose in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life?

Takakura will give you a tour of the farm during the game’s tutorial cutscene. This tour is abruptly interrupted by the arrival of two cute little puppies.

Though they are both equally adorable, the man is not up for building two dog houses, so you’ll have to make a choice. Should you take the pointy-eared dog or the floppy-eared dog?

This is a choice you should make based on your personal preferences. It won’t affect the story or gameplay in any way. Pick whichever dog breed you like the most and give it a name.

How to Train the Dog in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Dogs in this game can perform tricks if you teach them how to do so. To teach your dog some tricks, stand near it and press the use button to see the training options.

The dog can learn how to jump (X), beg (Y), paw (A), and spin (L). Note that these button references are based on Nintendo Switch controls and will vary between platforms. Though it’s nice to spend time training the dog, keep in mind, it’s got a stamina bar just like you. If a heart displays above your dog’s head after training, it’s happy. If you get a sweating emoji above its head, it’s time for it to get some rest.

How to Feed the Dog in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Unlike in previous games, you won’t have to meal prep for the dog. In fact, you won’t have to feed it at all. The plate next to its house will be “magically” filled every morning. You’ll find out soon enough who’s responsible for feeding your dog.