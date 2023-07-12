Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – All Goddess Tools & How to Get Them

Find out how to get the highest upgrade for tools in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life with this guide.

Image by Gamepur

Story of Seasons games are no stranger to Goddess Tools, the highest upgrades for fishing rods, milkers, sickles, and so on. And though the Goddess isn’t an eligible Bachelor in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, players can still get Blessed or Goddess Tools in the game. But don’t start tossing random stuff on a lake yet — that’s not how you unlock Goddess tools in this game. This guide covers all Goddess Tools and how to get them in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.

Tool Upgrades in Story of Seasons

Upgrading tools is a must to make the farming process more efficient in A Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. An upgraded Milker will let you milk more than one animal at a time, reducing energy costs and saving time.

Related: Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Facilities Remake Guide – Upgrades, Fields & Processing Room

Most upgrades are bought from Van, the traveling merchant. However, after reaching gold status in Year 3, he won’t offer any more upgrades in exchange for money. The only way forward is through maxed-out friendships.

All Godddess Tools & How to Unlock Them

Blessed Tools unlock on Year 4 onward. Players will receive them as a result of raising friendships with villagers to the highest level. Before triggering the scene to get the Goddess Tools, the gold version of that tool should be in your inventory.

AppearanceBlessed Tool Unlocks Boost 
Blessed Clippers Max Out Kate’s Friendship Doubles the wool obtained from sheep. 
Blessed Fishing Rod Max Out Gary’s Friendship Unlocks all fish species. 
Blessed Hoe Max Out Vesta’s Friendship Covers 9×6 squares at once when charged for less energy. 
Blessed Milker Max Out Tei’s Friendship Milks all goats and milks around you. 
Blessed Sickle Max Out Pui’s Friendship Covers 9×6 squares at once when charged for less energy. 
Blessed Watering Can Max Out Romana’s Friendship Covers 9×6 squares at once when charged for less energy. 

About the author

Cande Maldonado

Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS, smash virtual pottery, and complete every side quest available in RPGs. Throwing that useless degree out of the window, she has been writing professionally for the past three years ever since. Her passion for games dates to 2006, when she mounted a Chocobo for the first time. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?

More Stories by Cande Maldonado

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved