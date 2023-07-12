Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – All Goddess Tools & How to Get Them

Story of Seasons games are no stranger to Goddess Tools, the highest upgrades for fishing rods, milkers, sickles, and so on. And though the Goddess isn’t an eligible Bachelor in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, players can still get Blessed or Goddess Tools in the game. But don’t start tossing random stuff on a lake yet — that’s not how you unlock Goddess tools in this game. This guide covers all Goddess Tools and how to get them in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.

Tool Upgrades in Story of Seasons

Upgrading tools is a must to make the farming process more efficient in A Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. An upgraded Milker will let you milk more than one animal at a time, reducing energy costs and saving time.

Most upgrades are bought from Van, the traveling merchant. However, after reaching gold status in Year 3, he won’t offer any more upgrades in exchange for money. The only way forward is through maxed-out friendships.

All Godddess Tools & How to Unlock Them

Blessed Tools unlock on Year 4 onward. Players will receive them as a result of raising friendships with villagers to the highest level. Before triggering the scene to get the Goddess Tools, the gold version of that tool should be in your inventory.