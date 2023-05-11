Summer Game Fest Livestream 2023 – When and Where to Watch

Despite there being no E3 this year, players and gaming fans have another major event and live stream to look forward to with Summer Game Fest. This showcase will be hosted by Geoff Keighley and feature tons of new announcements and showcases of new and upcoming games and is looking to be the biggest event in gaming this summer.

If you are interested in tuning in to this huge event, you might wonder when it will take place or how you can watch it. To help you out, we’ve put together this guide with all the information so you know when and where to tune in to the Summer Game Fest live stream.

When and Where can you watch the Summer Game Fest Livestream?

Image via Summer Game Fest

The Summer Game Fest live stream will take place on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM BST. The event will be available to watch on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Steam, and the official Summer Game Fest website.

Summer Game Fest will be the year’s biggest showcase of games and will likely include plenty of updates on announced games and some surprise announcements. In last year’s live stream, we saw reveals like The Last of Us Part 1 for PlayStation 5, The Callisto Protocol and Street Fighter 6 gameplay, and the reveal of Goat Simulator 3, and we can expect there to be some big announcements coming in this years showcase.

In addition, the Summer Game Fest acts as an umbrella/hub for the multiple other showcases and developer live streams that will take place over the summer. These include the Day of the Devs, the Xbox and Starfield Direct, and the Ubisoft Forward Livestream.

All Announced Partners for Summer Game Fest

In a recent tweet by Geof Keighley, he revealed the huge number of partners that would be taking part in Summer Game Fest 2023, including publishers and developers from smaller studios to triple-A powerhouses. This includes Activision, Capcom, CD Projekt Red, Devolver Digital, Epic Games, Netflix, PlayStation, Square Enix, Warner Bros, and Xbox.

With heavy hitters like these, it looks like Summer Game Fest is shaping up to be a real celebration for gaming, filling the void left by E3. Now we have to wait and look forward to what will be revealed.