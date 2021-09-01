Where to talk with Joey, Sunny, or Dreamflower in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 13

One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to talk with Joey, Sunny, or Dreamflower. All three NPCs can be found in different parts of the map, but none of them are bosses so they will all be friendly to you.

On the map below, you can find the locations of each of the NPCs. Sunny can be found at Believer Beach, Dreamflower like to hang out at Flopper Pond, and Joey can be found back at Dirty Docks. You only need to speak to one of the NPCs to wrap up this challenge, and can then finish up your match as normal.

Sunny Dreamflower Joey

You can find the rest of the Week 13 challenges below:

Week 13 Legendary Quests

Open mission kit, then place a jammer outside the IO base in one match (0/2) – 45000 XP

Leave secret documents at a bus stop (0/1) – 30000 XP

Talk with Joey, Sunny, or Dreamflower (0/1) – 30000 XP

Leave an IO car at an alien settlement (0/1) – 30000 XP

Deploy pallets with Cat Food around the IO base (0/2) – 30000 XP

Week 13 Epic Quests