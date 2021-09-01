Where to talk with Joey, Sunny, or Dreamflower in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 13
Yak it up.
One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to talk with Joey, Sunny, or Dreamflower. All three NPCs can be found in different parts of the map, but none of them are bosses so they will all be friendly to you.
On the map below, you can find the locations of each of the NPCs. Sunny can be found at Believer Beach, Dreamflower like to hang out at Flopper Pond, and Joey can be found back at Dirty Docks. You only need to speak to one of the NPCs to wrap up this challenge, and can then finish up your match as normal.
- Sunny
- Dreamflower
- Joey
You can find the rest of the Week 13 challenges below:
Week 13 Legendary Quests
- Open mission kit, then place a jammer outside the IO base in one match (0/2) – 45000 XP
- Leave secret documents at a bus stop (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Talk with Joey, Sunny, or Dreamflower (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Leave an IO car at an alien settlement (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Deploy pallets with Cat Food around the IO base (0/2) – 30000 XP
Week 13 Epic Quests
- Repair IO Equipment (0/3) – 30,000 XP
- Build structures at Corny Complex (0/25) – 30,000 XP
- Destroy IO Intel (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Get Marigold’s Message from the Dead Drop (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Visit Radar Dish Bases in a single match (0/5) – 30,000 XP
- Get Headshots (0/10) – 30,000 XP
- Upgrade to an Epic or Legendary weapon (0/2) – 30,000 XP