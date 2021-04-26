Talk with Tarana, Lara Croft, Raven, Cluck, or Cobb in Fortnite

One of the challenges for Jonesy The First in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is to talk with Tarana, Lara Croft, Raven, Cluck, and Cobb. It’s a pretty disparate group of NPCs that can be found in different locations all over the map.

In this guide, we will show you where to find all of them. It should be noted that this challenge is pretty buggy, and it’s not enough to simply speak with them, you should also get a quest, bounty, or item from them just to make sure the game recognizes that you have spoken with them.

Tarana – can be found at Boney Burbs, directly west of the Spire.

Lara Croft – can be found found in the ruins of the southwest corner of Stealthy Stronghold.

Raven – can be found in the house along the cost to the northwest of Sweaty Sands.

Cluck – can be found in a shack directly south of the Spire.

Cobb – can be found in the large two story building at Risky Reels to the west of Colossal Crops.

Once again, ensure that make some kind of menu interact with the NPC to progress the quest. You won’t need to visit three of them, but some players have found that they needed to visit all five to properly progress the quest.