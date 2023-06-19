Tears of the Kingdom – Guidance From Ages Past Quest Guide, How To Complete Construct Factory

In the Zelda franchise, the sages’ roles generally entail the protection of the Triforce and supporting Hyrule’s royal family in the larger Zelda lore. In BOTW, the four sages from the villages of Hyrule helped Link defeat Ganon. But alas, it was not enough to deter the Calamity forever. Tears of the Kingdom adds a fifth sage: Mineru, the Zonai’s hand in battle. The quest to find the fifth Sage, Mineru, is a critical mission in the game and involves a lot of exploration and assembling. This guide covers how to start Guidance From Ages Past and complete the Construct Factory to unlock Mineru in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Start Guidance From Ages Past

Screenshot by Gamepur

To prepare for the Guidance From Ages Past quest in TotK, finish the Secret of the Ring Ruins quest first. Afterward, head towards Dragonhead Island, located above the Necluda Region. Once you arrive, search for a pair of sizable doors. These doors require ten hearts to unlock, but beyond them begins the quest to obtain the Fifth Sage.

Follow the beam of light

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before starting the quest, interact with the Relic. Once the cutscene is over, the Relic will emit a beam of light that must be followed to place the Relic in place. To accomplish this, craft a flying machine by combining a Wing, 2 Fans, and a Steering Stick and attach the Relic to the front of the Wing. Then, pilot the flying device toward the destination indicated by the green laser.

Place Relic in the machine

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use the flying device to descend into the Depths. Once there, detach the beam from the Wing and carry it to the Altar, where the light beam is directed. As a result, a concealed door will open, unveiling a staircase.

Proceed down the stairs while holding the laser and enter Tobio’s Hollow Chasm. Once you reach the bottom, position the Relic in the center of the area. Turns out, this Relic is actually Mineru’s head.

Where to find the Construct Factory

The Construct Factory is a dungeon to get the fifth Sage. It’s located in the Southeast portion of the Depths and is only accessible by placing the Relic obtained in Dragonhead Island in the Altar below.

Who is the fifth Sage?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tears of the Kingdom’s fifth Sage is Mineru, who holds the title of Sage of Spirit. Mineru has the unique ability to separate her spirit from her physical form, enabling her to inhabit and control objects. Notably, she is Rauru’s sister.

The quest to find the fifth Sage, known as Find the Fifth Sage, is a crucial mission in the game. It takes players on a journey from the Ring Ruins in Kakariko Village. From there, they venture to the Thunderhead Isles in the sky and eventually reach a Spirit Temple hidden in the Depths. The ultimate goal is to locate Mineru and progress in the quest line.

How to Complete Guidance of Ages Past Quest

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete the Construct Factory in the Guidance From Ages Past quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, build a body for Mineru, the Sage of Time, to inhabit.

After speaking to Mineru, activating the Muokuij Lightroot to light up the entire area is a good idea.

There are four separate rooms known as depots located near the Construct Factory, each containing a different part of the Construct: the Right Leg, Right Arm, Left Leg, and Left Arm. Visit each depot, retrieve the Construct part, and return it to the Construct Factory.

Left Arm Depot Guide

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete the Left-Arm Depot, head southwest from Mineru’s statue to reach the Faron Grasslands Depths. Once there, interact with the nearby terminal to get the left arm. Since the gate behind you closed, it’s time to look for another way out.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use Ultrahand to place the left arm on the elevator to the left. Once upstairs, spin the Wheel to lower the ramp. Then, attach two Rockets to the sides of the left arm and a Steering Stick on top. Control it to reach the second floor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll spot some resources in a higher room, but some laser beams prevent you from reaching them. Climb to the higher room’s left and use Ultrahand to move the slate with the Cart device to the lower floor. Use this rock slate to block the laser beams and access the higher floor’s treasure. Attach the Left Leg to the rock slate and use the Rockets and Steering Stick nearby to fly toward Mineru’s body in the Construct Factory.

Right Arm Depot Guide

To complete the Right-Arm Depot, head northwest from Mineru’s statue until reaching the West Necluda Depths. Once there, interact with the nearby terminal to get the right arm.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use the transporting device to get the right arm to the second floor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once upstairs, use Ultrahand and the Wheel devices nearby to craft a four-wheel vehicle. Then, place it on the shocking horizontal pillar and fire an arrow to take it to the next platform.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the next room, a Steering Stick will come in handy to drive the right arm back to the Construct Factory.

Left Leg Depot Guide

Head southeast from Mineru’s statue until reaching the West Necluda Depths to complete the Left-Leg Depot. Once there, light up the area and interact with the nearby terminal to get the left leg.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use the elevator to the right to take the Left Leg to the upper floor. Attach one Fan to each side of the Left Leg and one to the center. Then, rotate the hanger on the rails to make the open side face left. Attach and hit them with your weapon to get them up and running. Whatever you do, just make sure the fans are facing backward to prevent the whole thing from falling on your face.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head to the platform below the exit and use Ascend to catch up with the Left Leg. Use the elevators nearby to reach the upper floor, where some Wing, Steering Stick, and Fan devices await. This is the perfect recipe for a flying device to take the Left Leg back to the Construct Factory.

Right Leg Depot Guide

To complete the Right-Leg Depot, head northeast from Mineru’s statue until reaching the Faron Grasslands Depths. Light up the area and interact with the nearby terminal to get the right leg.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hit the Big Wheel on the left to lift the door blocking the way. Then, use Ultrahand to take the Right Leg to the next room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Attach two Big Wheels to the right leg and a Steering Stick on top to cross the lava pool. In the next room, rotate the Right Leg to squeeze it through the lava waterfalls. Use the Zonai Devices nearby to make a bridge, or drop them on the lava below to cross over.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the other side, attach one Big Wheel to the opposite side of the door. Then, hit it to lift it. The last step is to attach one Fan to each side of the Right Leg and a Steering Stick on top to pilot the boat down the slide.

With all four parts, build the Construct by placing each part in its slot in the Construct Factory. After building the Construct, Mineru will inhabit it. This concludes the Guidance from Ages Past quest.

Where to find the Spirit Temple

The Spirit Temple is the fifth temple in the game and is crucial in recruiting Mineru, the fifth Sage. This temple is in the southeastern region of the Depths map. Access to the Spirit Temple is restricted and can only be reached while undertaking the “Guidance from Ages Past” quest. The temple is intentionally gated behind the quest, emphasizing its significance in the storyline’s progression and the acquisition of Mineru as the fifth Sage.

How to defeat Seized Construct boss

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Seized Construct, as a boss, exhibits predictable attack patterns that can be easily interpreted. When in a defensive stance, it raises both hands. The movement of its right arm indicates its left and right punches. Paying close attention to the enemy’s movements is essential, as it can fuse Zonai devices to increase power.

To engage the boss effectively, seize the opportunity to attack when it is near the barbed wires. You can stun the boss by successfully blocking its attacks, allowing you to deliver punches until it retreats into the ropes.

By blocking the boss’s attacks, you can catch it off guard and continue to pummel it until it falls back into the ropes again, repeating the cycle of stunning and damaging it.

Use defensive maneuvers to create openings for counter-attacks once the enemy is stunned. Capitalize on this chance to strike it from all sides, focusing on hitting it into the wire for maximum damage.