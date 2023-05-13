Tears of the Kingdom lets players return to Kakariko Village, but they’ll need to complete the Out of the Inn side quest before using the Inn. Exploring the vast map of Hyrule is no easy feat for Link. After leaping into lakes, climbing mountains, and chasing or running away from enemies, the least you can do is make sure he gets some rest at an inn, village, or stable. This is why, when it is revealed Kakariko’s Inn is closed because the owner disappeared, players must get him back behind that counter.

Related: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Fast Travel

How to Start Out of the Inn in Kakariko Village

Image Source: Gamepur

Kakariko Village lies on the border between southern Lanayru Wetlands and northwestern West Necluda in Tears of the Kingdom. The second building to the right is the Inn. To start the “Out of the Inn” quest, head in and speak with the man behind the counter, Dai.

How to Find the Inn Owner Out of the Inn

Image Source: Gamepur

Dai, unfortunately, is not the Tears of the Kingdom Inn Owner. He’s just a random traveler doing the owner a favor. Unfortunately, the quest description for finding the missing inn keeper is quite vague, requiring players to investigate several campsites without providing any locations.

To find the Inn Owner, exit the inn hut and look for wooden platforms on a cliff to the right. Climb and Ascend up the cliff until reaching the Ring Ruins. From up there, paraglide down to the campsite in front of the ruins to find a man looking after a sleepy Inn Owner.

How to Find Hearty Truffles in Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Gamepur

The Inn Owner won’t wake up unless given a Hearty Truffle. Luckily, the man nearby will bring up something about a Hearty Truffle he found in a cave around Kakariko Village‘s waterfall.

Head to the waterfall behind the giant green tree (not behind the hut) and climb above it. Then, crouch to enter the cave and explore it to find one Hearty Truffle.

The following steps are to drop this Hearty Truffle on the Inn Owner’s sleeping body and speak to Dai at the Inn. He’ll reward you with a Sticky Elixir for all your efforts, which is good for climbing wet surfaces.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

Tears of the Kingdom Complete Guide | Every Ability & How To Unlock Them | How to Get The Paraglider | How to Get & Use The Travel Medallion | All Armor Locations & Where to Find Them | All Construct Materials & Where to Find Them | All Shrine Locations & Strategies | How to Get More Heart Containers