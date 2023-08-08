Terraria: Best Mage Weapons

If you’re looking for the best magic weapons in Terraria, there are plenty of options throughout the game. Terraria is a robust 2D experience that turns the sandbox formula into a side-scrolling adventure. With plenty of lands to explore and a crafting system to help you along, Terraria offers lots of ground for you to cover, from the magic options to beyond. Magic weapons like Solar Eruption, Frostbolt, and Magic Missile are powerful assets that you can get a hold of in Terraria, just as long as you know where to look.

What are Mage Weapons in Terraria?

Mage weapons are a specific kind of weapon that you can find in Terraria if you craft for long enough. They use mana as ammunition, creating magical attacks that can deal damage and give players a huge advantage. If you want magical weapons, you can craft them yourself.

You can also find them if you explore enough throughout the game world. There are many types of mage weapons available, such as magic guns, wands, spellbooks, magic weapons, and rods. Each does something different, making them excellent loot to find and satisfying tools to build as you progress in Terraria.

Which Magic Weapons Are The Best in Terraria?

There are plenty of great magic weapons in Terraria; the only issue is finding them. If you want to play the game organically but also want to know when you’ve found something good, it may be a good idea to just keep an eye out for a few select names. That way, if you come across good loot, you’ll know to give these weapons some extra priority.

Some of the best weapons you can obtain in Terraria are the following: