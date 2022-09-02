What’s new in Call of Duty Mobile Season 8 — battle pass, map, character class, and more

The next Call of Duty Mobile season is the eighth one, and it’s been named Train to Nowhere. That name is mostly tied in with the latest map, but there’s plenty of other content coming with the new season. Train to Nowhere begins on Wednesday, September 7 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT. Here’s what you can expect at the kickoff.

Season 8’s Battle Pass, Challenges, & Store Update

Image via Call of Duty

The most obvious new part of Season 8 is its Battle Pass. As you complete the free and premium tiers, you’ll unlock new Operators, skins, blueprints, calling cards, charms, and more. Both the new Igniter class and the ZRG 20mm bolt-action Sniper Rifle are included in the free pass. There’s also a new Butterfly Knife up for grabs. The Call of Duty blog mentions more rewards from the various tiers, as well as some of the challenges you can complete to boost your pass progress.

The in-game store is also updating with Season 8. Draws include Errant Knight, a legendary skin for Operator Sophia. There are blueprints for the new ZRG 20mm and other existing weapons as well.

Season 8’s New Map & Event

Image via Call of Duty

Previous seasons gave us the Jackal fighter jet, and now we have a train. Express was first introduced in Black Ops II, and now it’s coming to Call of Duty Mobile. Season 8 (or at least its name) revolves around this place: it’s a transit center where you can fight inside the train station as well as the external parking lot. Just be sure to look both ways before you cross the track.

Along with a new map comes Operation: Spy Hunt, a new themed event. You can “collect clues” in both battle royale and regular multiplayer, and doing so gets you some goodies like weapon skins and charms.

Season 8’s New Class & Perk

Image via Call of Duty

The aforementioned Igniter is battle royale’s newest class. As the name implies, they create fires by laying down tar traps. Anyone who steps on them gets slowed down and set on fire. Igniters are immune to their own traps, and they have resistance to fire and explosive damage to boot.

Finally, the game’s new perk should pair nicely with Operation: Spy Hunt. It’s called Spycraft, and it hacks enemy ground items like SAM Turrets, Sentry Guns, and Trip Mines, turning them to your side.