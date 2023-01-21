There are multiple classes to give characters in Fire Emblem Engage, and choosing what classes to add to your party can be a grueling process. With so many classes to pick from, we want to assist in narrowing this process down by going through some of the best classes you can use in the game. Here’s what you need to know about the 10 best classes in Fire Emblem Engage.

The best classes for your characters in Fire Emblem Engage

Berserker

The Berserker is for any character you want to focus solely on the Axe weapon and nothing else. Axes are fearsome weapons, but they don’t have the best accuracy in the Fire Emblem series, so you need to be careful when setting up these attacks, tipping an attack more in favor of your Berserker. You may consider using this class if you have a robust character who can use larger weapons to push enemies backward, opening up the space for your party.

General

A General is a diverse unit you can add to your party. You can have an Axe, Lance, or Sword-based General, giving you a good amount of diversity. Although they do not have the movement speed of characters on horseback, a General has a high defense and attack power, making them a valuable ally on the battlefield, especially if you have them closer to any units with low defenses.

Great Knight

Like the General, the Great Knight is a class with a diverse set of weapons, such as Swords and Lances, Swords and Axes, or Lances and Axes. The combination you use is up to you and what type of unit you want running around a battlefield. These are more mobile units than the General, allowing them to chase down specific targets or close the gap before an enemy unit can make it to any defenseless mages or healers on our team.

Griffin Knight

The Griffin Knight is a modifier version of the Great Knight or the Wyvern Knight. Rather than using a horse, the Griffin Knight rides a powerful Griffin into combat, giving it slightly more movement on the battlefield. Another notable difference is that the character riding the Griffin will have magic as their secondary skill. They will only have one melee weapon, making them suitable to take out heavily armored units. A heavy negative for this character has to deal with any archers, so you want to make sure to plan for it during any engagement.

Halberdier

The Halberdier is the advanced version of the Lance character, similar to the Berserker for your Axe-based characters. With the Halberdier, the skill you can attack at level five is called Pincer Attack, a passive ability that allows you to take advantage of an enemy unit if an ally is standing on the opposite side of you from that enemy. This class will take a bit of creative movement to optimize this unit, but it can prove extremely useful.

Hero

The Hero class is a character that will be at the frontlines of an engagement. They can be proficient in two types of weapons, with one of those weapons being the superior option. These are effective classes to bulk up some of your characters, especially if you don’t want to specialize in becoming any particular Knight and you already have several cavalry units already in your party.

High Priest

The High Priest is one of the better healers you can unlock in Fire Emblem Engage, which can also use several spells against enemies. They can support your team by healing them or unleashing devastating magical attacks. If they get cornered by other magical units, they can switch to Gauntlets, becoming a Qi Adept, and Break any Archer, Tome, or Knife-based character they encounter. The High Priest has various options available to them, but being a healer is one of their better roles, and they can health themselves using their staves, which is a huge plus.

Martial Master

The Martial Master is a little more specialized when it comes to healing. They’re an advanced version of the Martial Adept, and they excel in Gauntlets combat. Unlike the High Priest, the Martial Master won’t be able to use Tomes to be aggressive on the battlefield, so you’ll need to use them as close-quarters combatants, taking out any enemy Archers, Tomes, or Knife-based characters. What makes Martial Masters excellent healers is when they heal one unit, they will heal all adjacent characters to that unit, turning one charge of healing into multiple uses.

Sniper

For those who need a specialized Archer, the Sniper is a superior class to zero in against enemies. They can be a bit slow, so you might want to switch this with a Bow Knight, but the choice is up to you, especially if you want to avoid having too many cavalry characters in your party. What makes Snipers worthwhile is they have the ability called No Distractions, where they can add 10 to their crit stat against characters that can’t counter them, making them highly effective against nearly a wide variety of enemies.

Swordmaster

The final character on this list is the Swordmaster, the best class you can find that wields a sword in Fire Emblem Engage. If you want a character to master Swords, give them this class, and you can watch them cut through nearly every enemy in their path, but make sure you have a way to prepare yourself to defend against Lance-based combatants.