The 10 best Minecraft swimming pool ideas, builds and designs

Making worlds in Minecraft is something many players love to do in order to relax after a long day. Over time, we build so much that we can eventually run out of ideas. But don’t worry, we are here to inspire you with some really cool swimming pool and water-related builds to use in your favorite world today. Here are 10 of the best Minecraft swimming pool ideas and designs.

Axolotl hideaway pool

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is an easy and simple build that is perfect for any axolotl lover. This one was built into the ground with a staircase leading down to it. After setting up a couple of waterfalls and doing some decorating, you can add some axolotls around and it turns into the perfect swimming area.

Related: How to decorate your house in Minecraft – Minecraft decoration ideas

Frog fountain

Image via BitGardener on YouTube

An automatic frog fountain is a creative and very fun addition to any player’s Minecraft world. This fountain is made using Redstone and water blocks to create the movement of the water through the frog statue, to make it look like a fountain. There is a water pump mechanism underneath the statue, and using some command blocks as well will set the fountain to automatically turn off at night. This is a very adorable piece to add surrounding some frogs.

Koi pond

Image via Cortezerino on YouTube

Making a Koi pond in Minecraft is easy by just using some water blocks, various types of foilage, like lily pads and sea grass, and even adding some fish. You can also add a cute little bridge over the pond with some wood planks and some fence even. Overall, a Koi pond could be a great swimming area that looks beautiful to keep by your house.

Axolotl aquarium

Image via One Team on YouTube

An Axolotl aquarium in Minecraft is an exciting and unique area to add to your world. To make one, all you really will need is some water blocks, aquatic vegetation, and some Axolotls. You will want to use wood and glass to make up most of the aquarium. Build a transparent box so you can see your axolotls swimming around and this will be the perfect addition to any Minecraft house in the world.

Related: How to install RLCraft for Minecraft on PC

Large swimming pool

Image via JoofyLooby on YouTube

A large swimming pool in Minecraft is a great addition to your world, especially if you have a house or mansion you are building and want to spice up the outside with some fancy things. You can add a little extra decoration to it by adding some underwater lighting, some plants, and maybe even a fountain. Don’t forget some stairs going down into the pool and some poolside chairs.

Fairy pond

Image via Kelpie The Fox on YouTube

This fairy-inspired pond gives a world such a magic and whimsy style. You want to dig out a spot for the pond, then add some stone around it. For some magical decorations, add some mushrooms, flowers, and some long grass. After adding some water and some lights for an area whimsy feel, you will have a fairy-inspired pond.

Moon stone pond

Image via Kelpie The Fox on YouTube

A pond with an interesting statue in the middle is a unique outdoor pond idea. This idea could be done in two different ways when it comes to this moon shape. Either by making an oval-shaped hole to then fill with water, or making a normal pond with a moon statue above it. Adding some rocks and flowers around even makes it feel more magical and would go well with some of the other ponds mentioned in this guide.

Pool house

Image via WiederDude on YouTube

For some players who still haven’t decided on a home, you can build yourself a luxurious pool house. Not only would you have a nice house but you can walk outside and take a dip in the pool. You can use concrete and grass to create a sleek modern look for the house, and add some seating and changing rooms to the pool outside. You could even add an outside bar, an outdoor kitchen, and a rooftop deck.

Realistic swimming pool

Image via Taffstar on YouTube

There are many designs to be used to make swimming pools, but one like this seems the most realistic. Not only can you add some floating sitting to your pool, but a latter leading in as well. Some glass around gives it an even fancier look and if you already have a house built, you can easily add one of these into the build.

Related: What do dolphins eat in Minecraft?

Modern pool house

Image via Random Steve Guy on YouTube

Building a pool house on a large body of water seems like both an overwhelming but exciting idea. After finding a decent size lake, you can easily add some concrete down for flooring and start building a house from the ground up. Adding little stepping stones as a bridge across the water makes it even better.