The 10 best Pickaxe skins in Fortnite

Nothing compliments a character’s skin in Fortnite like an excellent Pickaxe or Harvesting Tool. There are hundreds to collect in the battle royale, each coming with its own unique take on the weapon type. For instance, some come in the form of basic household goods, as a few are even themed after items from other popular video game franchises. As a result, it can be difficult deciding what your next Pickaxe should be. In hopes of making your decision a tad easier, here are the 10 best Pickaxes and Harvesting Tools currently in Fortnite, listed in alphabetical order.

Aloy’s Spear

Pickaxes originally from other game franchises tend to lose some of their detail when turned into Fortnite cosmetics. Thankfully, Aloy’s Spear is an outlier. It sports the same daunting size, sharp metal tip, and barrage of colorful feathers as it does in the Horizon series. Of course, it also matches the Aloy skin’s outfits, too. The Pickaxe has only been in seven Item Shop rotations this year, but as it was in more than 20 rotations in 2021, expect to see Aloy’s Spear return soon.

Candy Axe

Candy Axe is a piece of sugary goodness molded into a damaging melee tool. Rather than being a basic candy cane, this pickaxe is wrapped in green wiring with colorful Christmas lights. Those who own it can even make the lights glow brighter with each elimination they achieve. As a holiday-themed cosmetic, you can expect to see Candy Axe in the shop each December for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Chaos Scythe

The Symbiote Slasher was very close to landing on this list, though as it can only be applied to Venom, the Chaos Scythe makes for an excellent replacement. This is because the black goo that covers it constantly shifts and gravitates around the axe, making it one of the most terrifying and memorable Harvesting tools yet. It is also relatively cheap, as Reaper hits the shop about once a month for 800 V-Bucks.

Hulk Smashers

Believe it or not, there is just one Harvesting Tool that isn’t a sword or axe. The Hulk Smashers take the form of toy Hulk gloves that instead allow players to swing their fists to break structures and damage opponents. Owners can even swap to its Hulkbuster style which is designed to resemble Iron Man’s hands. The Marvel item costs 1,200 V-Bucks and has made over 50 appearances in the Item Shop since late 2020. So, it is safe to say the gloves will be back later this year.

Leviathan Axe

It may not come with upgrades in the battle royale, but God of War’s Leviathan Axe is still argued as the greatest of all. Yes, the tool appears much like any other basic axe; however, its significance can be attributed to its Norse engravings, as it sheds a blue mystical light at all times. The Item Shop last held the weapon in March 2021 for 1,000 V-Bucks, but with God of War Ragnarok releasing on November 9, it is possible this cold streak ends shortly.

Pot O’ Gold

If you want some good luck on your side, Pot O’ Gold may be worth getting your hands on. The St. Patrick’s Day item includes a three-leaf clover as its rod, while a pot of gold can be found at the end of its rainbow blade. Better yet, sprinting with the axe will leave a sparkling trail behind you for a short time. Pot O’ Gold typically enters the shop on March 16 for 1,200 V-Bucks and remains in rotation for at least another two days.

Reaper

Throwing it back to one of the very first Pickaxe skin, Reaper is a classic. Originally released on Halloween of 2017, Reaper was instantly a fan-favorite thanks to its simplistic design and pleasing harvesting sound. Despite only being in 31 Item Shop rotations, the Reaper is almost always guaranteed to be available at the price of 800 V-Bucks each October and November.

Riot Control Baton

Straight from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the Riot Control Baton is a white rod with electrical conductors and rows of blinking red lights. Once swung, the conductors will separate from each other and have waves of electricity wrap around them. As great as it is to witness, Riot Control Baton is an extraordinarily rare cosmetic. Before the 1,200 V-Buck axe returned in May 2022, it spent an entire two years away from the shop.

Spellwork Scimitar

Chapter 3 Season 2 didn’t deliver as much content as other seasons, but its Battle Pass made up for it with items like the remarkable Spellwork Scimitar. With it modeled after the Sword of Vishanti, the Scimitar is a Marvel Series cosmetic that flaunts a translucent blade with bright red outlines. Those with the Conjure Weapon Emote can even opt to switch to the Spellwork Scimitar by crafting it out of thin air, much like Doctor Strange.

Trusty No. 2

Earning an elimination with a Pickaxe can be an exciting achievement, but that feeling will surely be amplified when doing it with a pencil. This is possible when using the Trusty No. 2, a standard black Pickaxe that has the instrument lodged into its front headpiece. That said, it is one of the game’s most valuable cosmetics with it being exclusive to the Season 3 Battle Pass way back in 2018.