The 10 most expensive clothes to spend cash on in Red Dead Online

While you’re out and about cowboying on the prairie in Red Dead Online, you will be earning wads of cash. There are many opportunities to spend your hard-earned dollars, from getting better horses and weapons to upgrading different services, your character, and much more. But you will also want to look good while doing it, and spending cash on good clothes is never a wrong choice. So if you’re looking for the most expensive digs you can get in Red Dead Online, we have prepared this list of the ten costliest pieces of clothing that you can get for cash.

The most expensive clothes you can buy for cash in Red Dead Online

Fulbright Coat — $270,00

Image via Red Dead Online Catalogue

This stylish coat for gents is all about opulence, as it’s made out of satin, velvet, and silk. But that’s not all, it also comes in 10 different color combinations, so you can mix and match until it fits your outfit.

Guerra Poncho — $264,00

Image via Red Dead Online Catalogue

This straight-cut knitted poncho comes in variants for both guys and gals. It’s warm, has fringed edges, and comes in 10 different color combos as well.

Windcliff Coat — $245,00

Image via Red Dead Online Catalogue

With this coat, you can look good even in the great outdoors. Made out of wool and leather, this coat comes in variants for both sexes and in 10 color combinations to pick from.

Fuentes Poncho — $245,00

Image via Red Dead Online Catalogue

This fringed poncho can be obtained by both male and female rangers and is made out of animal hides. It offers cold protection and comes in 10 different color combos to choose from.

Somerdale Jacket — $235,00

Image via Red Dead Online Catalogue

Fur-lined and made out of leather and wool, this jacket offers excellent cold protection. It’s available to both ladies and gentlemen and also has 10 color variants to match your outfits.

Torranca Coat — $235,00

Image via Red Dead Online Catalogue

Heavy and hard-wearing, this Coat is offered in both male and female variants. The fur collar clearly signifies that it’s made durable for cold climates and comes in whopping 14 different color versions.

Hardie Boots — $216,00

Image via Red Dead Online Catalogue

These rugged-looking unisex leather boots are almost knee-high with front lacing. They come in 10 different combinations of leather coloring.

Buckley Hat — $214,50

Image via Red Dead Online Catalogue

The Buckley hat is what you’d consider a classic cowboy hat, with its pinched top and rolled brim sides. This hat comes in 8 different colors to match with your outfit.

Farling Jacket — $210,00

Image via Red Dead Online Catalogue

This jacket has variants for both male and female cowboys. It’s recognizable for its contrasting leather patches and you can choose from 10 color combinations.

Rulfo Boots — $202,50

Image via Red Dead Online Catalogue

These slick leather boots have unique patterns of studs over the toe and edge areas. They come in 10 different variants for both gentlemen and lady cowpokes.

Related: The 10 most expensive clothes to spend gold on in Red Dead Online