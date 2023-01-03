The 10 best Electric-type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

A fun and energetic bunch, Electric-type Pokémon are fan favorites across the Pokémon franchise. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, these Pokémon are a potent way to crush Water and Flying-type foes, from Kofu’s oasis gym to the Open Sky Titan. If you’re looking for the strongest Electric-type Pokémon to join your team, these powerful critters will pack a super-charged punch.

10) Jolteon

An iconic Electric-type from Gen 1, Jolteon’s a swift companion that thrives on lightning. Jolteon’s hidden ability Quick Feet ignores status effects while making Jolteon’s speed even faster. This little, spiky friend turns into a true speedster. Just make sure to keep a Thunder Stone on hand so your Eevee can evolve with a buzz.

9) Ampharos

Found in the Mountain biomes of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Ampharos is a lightning rod of a Pokémon, ready to shock and paralyze foes. They have generally good stats and they can learn powerful moves like Thunder and Zap Cannon. Another plus side of Ampharos is the wide variety of Fairy, Grass, Fire, Rock, and Normal abilities they can learn, too.

8) Eelektross

Though Eelektross can be a frightening sight, they can be a great help on the battlefield. This Pokémon never goes down without a fight, given its high Attack and Special Attack stats. Like Jolteon, they’re fairly easy to get. Their previous evolution, Eelektrik, can be found in over half the waters around Paldea island. Then, all you need is a Thunder Stone to get your Eelektross.

7.) Luxray

Not only does Luxray have similar power and speed to Jolteon, but Luxray’s design is a fan favorite. This cuddly lightning-lion has a stubborn side, and with abilities like Rivalry, Intimidate, and Guts, they won’t back down from any fight. Luxray may be a little squishy, but if you want an Electric-type that hits hard and intense, few Pokémon are better.

6.) Toxtricity

A fan-favorite since their release in Pokémon Shield and Sword, Toxtricity is the kind of amphibian that helps make Poison abilities powerful and cool again. While Poison-typing isn’t too powerful on its own, mixing it with heavy-hitting Electric moves creates a deadly combo. Be careful, though. With Poison and Electric typings, Toxtricity is very weak to Ground Pokémon.

5.) Magnezone

The Great Crater of Paldea has a secret: a flying Magnezone that you can encounter and catch. While Magnemite wasn’t too popular a Pokémon back in the day, its variations have become increasingly powerful and useful in modern games. With great Defense and Special Attack, Magnezone can electrify a battle with powerful moves like Zap Cannon and Steel Beam. As a Steel and Electric Pokémon, Magnezone is also resistant to twelve different types, making it a formidable foe.

4.) Iron Thorns Tyranitar

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are Pokémon called Paradox Pokémon. They are different versions of well-known Pokémon. However, they are different from regional typing because they are time-hopping ancient relatives of popular Pokémon. With over 100 HP, Attack, and Defense, Tyranitar is ready to stand tall and strong in any fight. Iron Thorns Tyranitar is a mechanical, Electric and Rock-type Pokémon that can become a fast-as-lightning, living missile if you correctly set up their special ability, Quark Drive. You can find them in Pokémon Violet in specific cliff zones.

3.) Iron Hands Hariyama

If you want an Electric-type that’s a true tank, Iron Hands Hariyama is the Pokémon for you. With a thick health bar and Attack stat, Iron Hands hits like a truck. Also, Iron Hands has a rare Fighting and Electric-type combination that resists other popular types like Steel, Dark, and Rock. Unfortunately for Scarlet players, Iron Hands can only be found in Pokémon Violet.

2.) Sandy Shocks Magneton

While Sandy Shocks is the goofy-looking ancestor of Magneton, this Pokémon is a lot more powerful than they appear. Sandy Shocks is one of those rare Pokémon that combines contrasting types (Electric and Ground). They have a high special attack stat that boosts their power, too. It makes Sandy Shocks a well-rounded Pokémon that can easily survive its worst weaknesses and still put up a pretty intense fight.

1.) Miraidon

Hands down, the best Electric type in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the legendary Miraidon. This Electric Dragon is your loyal companion all game, and you only get to use them in combat post-game. It makes sense why, though. If you did battle with Miraidon early on, you’d easily decimate the competition. Sounds exciting, right? However, if you want Miraidon, there’s one catch: they only appear in Pokémon Violet, as the game’s exclusive Legendary mascot. So, if you want the strongest Electric Pokémon that Game Freak’s ever made, you might want to pick Pokémon Violet as your game of choice– or ask a friend for a trade.