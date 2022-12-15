Where to find Slither Wing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Slither Wing is one of the many weird Paradox Pokémon you can capture in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Slither Wing looks like an ancient version of Volcarona and can only be found in the wild in Pokémon Scarlet. The ancient variant of Volcarona can only be found in one place in all of Paldea, and, unfortunately, that location can’t be reached until you finish most of the game. Slither Wing is considered a Legendary-like Pokémon, making it more of a challenge to face off against.

How to catch Slither Wing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

All Paradox Pokémon are found in the crater in the center of Paldea called Area Zero. You can’t access Area Zero until you complete the Path of Legends, Victory Road, and Starfall Street quests. Once you finish the Path of Legends, Professor Sada or Turo will call on you to come to Area Zero with their son Arven. You’ll need to accomplish Victory Road and Starfall Street to have Nemona and Penny join your party, respectively. When all four of you are ready to go to Area Zero, the Zero Gate will be marked on your map. From the gate’s entrance, you can use Koraidon or Miraidon to fly down to Area Zero.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at Area Zero for the first time, the professor will instruct you to re-activate the four Research Centers in the crater. When you activate all four Research Centers and defeat the secret final boss, you can return to Area Zero anytime you want. While it’s possible to come across Slither Wing on your first visit to Area Zero, Slither Wing is more likely to spawn after you complete the main game. Slither Wing is a rare spawn, but it is more likely to appear in the grassy terrains of Area Zero. Use the teleporters to head to Research Centers 1, 2, or 3, and check the nearby area to see if a Slither Wing is around.

Slither Wing is a Pokémon Scarlet exclusive, yet it can be traded to your copy of Pokémon Violet with a friend. Violet owners can also face a Terastalized Slither Wing through Tera Raid Battles.