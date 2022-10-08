The 11 cheapest 85 rated players in FIFA 23
Quality players at affordable prices.
In FIFA 23, Squad Building Challenges are a great way to expand and improve your card collection in Ultimate Team (FUT) mode. But in order to make the most of SBCs, you need to make sure you’re spending as little as possible, so that the rewards outweigh the expenses. The highest rated players are expensive, some more so than others, so it’s worth knowing exactly how to meet the minimum rating requirements of some SBCs, while spending the minimum number of Coins.
Related: FIFA 23: The 10 tips you need to know for FIFA Ultimate Team
The cheapest players with 85 OVR in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team (FUT)
The prices on the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Transfer Market fluctuate and change just like the prices on a real market, but the following 85-rated players are selling for the lowest average prices at the time of writing. You should be able to pick up each of these for less than 6,500 Coins. And any 85-rated player you can get for less than 6,500 is a bargain.
Jorginho
Position: CM
Italian central midfielder who plays for Chelsea.
Sergio Busquets
Position: CDM
Defensive midfielder for Spain and Barcelona.
Péter Gulácsi
Position: GK
RB Leipzig’s Hungarian goalkeeper.
Patrik Schick
Position: ST
Other position(s): CF
Primarily a striker for Bayer Leverkusen and the Czech Republic national team, but can also play a little deeper as a center forward.
Filip Kostić
Position: LM
Other position(s): LWB,LW
A Serbian international and Juventus star who can play almost anywhere on the left.
Marcos Acuña
Position: LB
Other position(s): LWB
Sevilla FC’s left-sided Argentine full-back can also play a more attacking role as a left wing-back.
Yann Sommer
Position: GK
This Swiss keeper is the safest pair of hands at Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Iago Aspas
Position: ST
Other position(s): CF
A lethal Spanish finisher for RC Celta, who can play as a center forward as well as a striker.
Niklas Süle
Position: CB
Other position(s): RB
Borussia Dortmund’s huge German center-back can also play at right-back if called upon to do so.
Marco Reus
Position: CAM
Other position(s): RM,CF
Another German at Borussia Dortmund, and a versatile attacking player, who prefers playing as an attacking midfielder, but can also adapt to the right midfield or center forward positions.
Jamie Vardy
Position: ST
Other position(s): CF
English striker, and a prolific goal scorer for Leicester City.