The 11 cheapest 85 rated players in FIFA 23

In FIFA 23, Squad Building Challenges are a great way to expand and improve your card collection in Ultimate Team (FUT) mode. But in order to make the most of SBCs, you need to make sure you’re spending as little as possible, so that the rewards outweigh the expenses. The highest rated players are expensive, some more so than others, so it’s worth knowing exactly how to meet the minimum rating requirements of some SBCs, while spending the minimum number of Coins.

The cheapest players with 85 OVR in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team (FUT)

The prices on the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Transfer Market fluctuate and change just like the prices on a real market, but the following 85-rated players are selling for the lowest average prices at the time of writing. You should be able to pick up each of these for less than 6,500 Coins. And any 85-rated player you can get for less than 6,500 is a bargain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jorginho

Position: CM

Italian central midfielder who plays for Chelsea.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sergio Busquets

Position: CDM

Defensive midfielder for Spain and Barcelona.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Péter Gulácsi

Position: GK

RB Leipzig’s Hungarian goalkeeper.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Patrik Schick

Position: ST

Other position(s): CF

Primarily a striker for Bayer Leverkusen and the Czech Republic national team, but can also play a little deeper as a center forward.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Filip Kostić

Position: LM

Other position(s): LWB,LW

A Serbian international and Juventus star who can play almost anywhere on the left.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Marcos Acuña

Position: LB

Other position(s): LWB

Sevilla FC’s left-sided Argentine full-back can also play a more attacking role as a left wing-back.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Yann Sommer

Position: GK

This Swiss keeper is the safest pair of hands at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Iago Aspas

Position: ST

Other position(s): CF

A lethal Spanish finisher for RC Celta, who can play as a center forward as well as a striker.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Niklas Süle

Position: CB

Other position(s): RB

Borussia Dortmund’s huge German center-back can also play at right-back if called upon to do so.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Marco Reus

Position: CAM

Other position(s): RM,CF

Another German at Borussia Dortmund, and a versatile attacking player, who prefers playing as an attacking midfielder, but can also adapt to the right midfield or center forward positions.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jamie Vardy

Position: ST

Other position(s): CF

English striker, and a prolific goal scorer for Leicester City.