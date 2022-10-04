FIFA 23: The 10 tips you need to know for FIFA Ultimate Team

Ultimate Team is the premier mode in FIFA 23. In it, players can build their dream team of players from soccer’s past and present. For newcomers, the mode can quickly become overwhelming, and even long-time players might want some help to get their team up and running without feeling the need to use real-world money to buy FIFA points. Below, we’ve put together 10 tips to help you get used to the mode and start building that dream team without breaking the bank.

Related: FIFA 23: Best Lengthy players in FUT

Start with Moments challenges

Screenshot by Gamepur

New to FIFA 23 are the Moments challenges. These are generally short, one-off challenges that task you with doing very specific things. If you’re just starting out, these provide a tutorial of sorts that teaches you the finer points of playing FIFA and building squads in FUT. On top of that, you earn decent rewards for finishing these relatively simple challenges. If you’re looking for a place to start, this is it.

Always check Objectives

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have a handle on playing FUT, you’ll want to head into Objectives and check what’s currently available. These are a great way to earn usable cards and untradable packs, both of which will quickly help improve your team. These are updated almost every day, so staying on top of them is incredibly important. Of course, you don’t have to do everything, but it’s definitely worth keeping in mind as you play.

Pick a money-making method

Depending on how hardcore you want to be with FIFA 23, there are several ways to make money. One tried-and-true method is just to open Bronze packs for 750 Coins and sell everything. This method will always make money in the long term, but profits are going to be slow. If you want to speed things up, you can start to learn different training methods. Whether that’s looking to buy cards when they’re at a low price due to high supply from packs (generally right Division Rivals and Squad Battle rewards are out) or mass bidding on low-rated cards, you have plenty of ways to make money. Just find one you like and stick to it.

Try out every mode

Screenshot by Gamepur

While Moments is definitely the place to start, it’s far from the only place to play FIFA 23. If you’re looking for more offline play, then Squad Battles is the place to be. You can take the competition online and play Rivals, FUT Champs, Friendlies, or Draft. Each mode has its ups and downs, so make sure to try them all to find the one that suits your playstyle.

Make some early game investments

When you’ve built up some Coins by either trading or playing the game, it’s time to make some investments. This is something we do every year that always pays out over time. Once you have about 200,000 Coins, you should consider picking up some low-rated, inform players. The reason behind this is that you can stash these players in your club for around 11,000 Coins. If you need a quick coin injection, you can, at worst, quicksell them for 10,000 Coins. If you’re able to hold onto them until around February, you’ll see their price explode as more SBCs call for them. If you’ve stashed several throughout the season, you can quickly turn your initial investment into millions of coins.

Do the SBCs that make sense

Screenshot by Gamepur

Squad Building Challenges are the backbone of FUT. Essentially, you’re submitting unwanted players to get a reward. These can be either players or packs, but either way, you’re looking to find ones that make sense for your club. Don’t just do every SBC that comes along. Look at the requirements and the reward and decide if it’s worth the investment. A good rule of thumb is to check FUTBIN. They have a voting feature that lets players thumbs up or down each SBC. If everyone else is thumbing the SBC down, it’s probably not worth doing.

Build your team slowly

Don’t rush to build up a team. Unless you’re very competitive, your early team is going to be outdated quickly. There’s not much sense in spending a ton of early Coins on gold players that will be replaced in a month. Obviously, play with the players you like, but don’t feel like you need to go out and sign Neymar and Mbappe to compete in Division 6 or anything.

Open your daily preview pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each day, you can preview a single gold pack in the FUT store. Usually, this pack won’t have anything worth spending money on, but every once in a while you’ll be able to make a profit on the 7,500 Coin pack. If you’re really lucky, you’ll pack a promo player and make out with bundles of Coins, but that’s rare. That said, you’re risking nothing by previewing, so don’t forget to do it every day.

Stay on top of your consumables

You are going to get mounds and mounds of consumables throughout FIFA 23’s life cycle. This includes contracts, chemistry styles, position modifiers, and more. Most likely, you won’t need all of them, so make sure you’re putting them up for sale on the transfer market. Even if you’re not pulling in a ton of profit from each sale, the sheer volume will add up to hundreds of thousands of coins over the course of the year. Don’t neglect this important aspect of club management.

Have fun

Screenshot by Gamepur

Remember this is a video game. You’re supposed to be having fun. If someone is being toxic in Division Rivals, just quit out and find a new person to play against. It’s not worth the stress of dealing with a community that can sometimes be devilish to deal with. Play the modes you like with the players you love and don’t worry about what anyone else is saying.