The 11 cheapest 86 rated players in FIFA 23

Squad Building Challenges are a great way to expand and improve your card collection in FIFA 23’s Ultimate Team (FUT) mode. You always need to make sure you’re spending as little as possible, and that the rewards are outweighing the expenses. The prices of 86-rated players vary wildly. Even the cheapest are about twice the price of the cheapest 85-rated players, but the most expensive cost hundreds of thousands of Coins. You don’t want to be spending that much if you’re just going to trade them in.

The cheapest players with 86 OVR in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team (FUT)

Just like on a real-world market, the prices on the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Transfer Market are subject to constant change for a variety of reasons. However, the following 86-rated are the cheapest at the time of writing. All of them are currently selling for less than 15,000 Coins, and if you’re looking for bargains, you shouldn’t pay more than 15,000 Coins for an 86-rated player.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wojciech Szczesny

Position: GK

Polish goalkeeper for Italian Serie A side Juventus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ciro Immobile

Position: ST

Other position(s): CF

Lazio’s Italian striker can also play in the center forward role.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Romelu Lukaku

Position: ST

Other position(s): CF

Like many strikers, Inter Milan’s Belgian star is also comfortable playing as a center forward.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Marcelo Brozovic

Position: CDM

Other position(s): CM

Inter Milan’s Croatian midfielder prefers a more defensive role, but he can also play in the center of the park

Screenshot by Gamepur

Aymeric Laporte

Position: CB

Manchester City has the best defense of any club right now, thanks in part to this Spanish center-back.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Thiago Silva

Position: CB

Experienced centre-back who plays for Chelsea and Brazil.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Thiago

Position: CM

Not to be confused with his Chelsea namesake, this Spanish midfielder plays for Liverpool.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lautaro Martínez

Position: ST

Other position(s): CF

Like his Inter Milan teammate Lukaku, this Argentine striker can also play as a center forward.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Édouard Mendy

Position: GK

Chelsea keeper and Senegalese international.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Daniel Parejo

Position: CM

A creative, reliable, and influential midfielder for Villareal and Spain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Position: CM

Serbian international who dominates the middle of the park for Lazio.