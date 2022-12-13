The 5 best snipers in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Choosing the right loadout for your playstyle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 can determine your chances of victory. Most players have certain preferences and guns that best suit the way they like to play. The sniper rifle is the chosen weapon of precise long-range killers, but with the removal of one-shot potential in Warzone 2.0, there’s a bit more to take into consideration when picking the right tool for the job. There are five different sniper rifles in the game, and they are all viable in some capacity. Still, some are better than others, especially with tuning involved, so we have ranked our picks for the best snipers in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

The best snipers in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

5. LA-B 330

LA-B 330, colloquially known as the Lab, is a bolt-action sniper rifle with low damage and limited range, but that’s compensated by better handling and higher mobility. It is really an entry-level sniper that functions better as a running and quick-scoping weapon than as a classic sniper. The low damage output will require the player to land successive shots to take down the target. It can be made viable with the right tuning and attachments, but you’ll want to look for an upgrade unless you prefer the Lab’s playstyle. Suggested attachments for LA-B 330 are:

Muzzle: TA CG76 — Helps the gun with long-range shots and recoil.

— Helps the gun with long-range shots and recoil. Barrel: 23.5” Fluted R-6 — Another attachment that provides a little bit of extra range.

— Another attachment that provides a little bit of extra range. Stock: ZLR T70 Pad Extension — Quickens the aiming speed for quick-scoping.

— Quickens the aiming speed for quick-scoping. Comb: Aim-Assist 406 — Also quickens the aiming speed for quick-scoping.

— Also quickens the aiming speed for quick-scoping. Ammo: .300 High-Velocity Ammunition — Higher damage and bullet velocity.

4. SP-X 80

The SPX is essentially Lab’s older brother. It’s got many of the same positives, but with better range and higher damage potential. That makes it a true sniper rifle with the same potential to move around and quick-scope that the Lab has. However, this extra power comes with a stronger recoil, so that’s something to be aware of if you choose to run an SP-X 80. Another point to consider is that this gun has a slower rate of fire, too, so better positioning is mandatory when using it. Suggested attachments for SP-X 80 are:

Muzzle: FTAC Reaper — You trade off a little bit of movement and handling for stability and higher damage potential.

— You trade off a little bit of movement and handling for stability and higher damage potential. Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip — Improves quick-scoping and handling to offset the muzzle debuffs.

— Improves quick-scoping and handling to offset the muzzle debuffs. Stock: PVZ-890 TAC — Provides you with a bonus to movement speed with the gun.

— Provides you with a bonus to movement speed with the gun. Laser: FSS OLE-V — Better movement and accuracy, but be careful as the laser is visible while you aim down the sight.

— Better movement and accuracy, but be careful as the laser is visible while you aim down the sight. Ammo: .300 High-Velocity Ammunition — While having decent damage, it’s still not the best for a sniper, so this ammo helps with that.

3. VICTUS XMR

In the middle of the road is a sniper rifle that does everything middlingly as well. To explain, the Victus is a bolt-action sniper rifle, which means that the rate of fire is fairly slow. However, the range, damage, and bullet velocity of the gun make up for that fault quite a bit. It’s also one of the most accurate guns in the game, while the movement speed can be hampered by its bulkiness, though it’s not as detrimental as some other weapons. All of this benefits players who prefer to dabble in the more classic sniper gameplay style and makes a great entry point if that’s something you enjoy. Suggested attachments for VICTUS XMR are:

Grip: BRUEN Q900 — Better movement and quicker ADS for extra agility.

— Better movement and quicker ADS for extra agility. Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super — Improves both long- and mid-range accuracy and hip firing, with only negligible debuffs.

— Improves both long- and mid-range accuracy and hip firing, with only negligible debuffs. Stock: XRK Rise 50 — Improves your overall movement speed.

— Improves your overall movement speed. Laser: ACCU Shot 5MW — Improves accuracy and aiming stability, but remember that the laser reveals your position too.

— Improves accuracy and aiming stability, but remember that the laser reveals your position too. Ammo: .50 Cal High-Velocity Ammunition — Improved long-range damage potential.

2. MCPR-300

This gun has the best long-range stats out of all snipers and is also the best bolt-action sniper in the game. With excellent damage potential at long range, this gun is best used from cover when you’re sure you can line up the shot by leveraging its excellent accuracy. The cons of this gun come into play whenever the enemy closes in, as it slows you down and has high recoil and slow rate of fire. Thus, it’s vital that you learn to play to its strengths, and with that, it can carry you a long way. Suggested attachments for MCPR-300 are:

Barrel: 22” OMX-456 — Extra stability and better hip fire potential.

— Extra stability and better hip fire potential. Muzzle: FTAC Reaper — As a long-range weapon, it makes sense to trade away some movement for stability and damage.

— As a long-range weapon, it makes sense to trade away some movement for stability and damage. Laser: FSS OLE-V — Better movement and accuracy, though remember that the laser is visible to the enemies.

— Better movement and accuracy, though remember that the laser is visible to the enemies. Magazine: 5 Round Mag — Greatly helps with the gun’s ammo capacity issues.

— Greatly helps with the gun’s ammo capacity issues. Ammo: .300 High-Velocity Ammunition — It’s a good idea to squeeze in a bit more extra damage and bullet velocity.

1. Signal 50

The best sniper in Warzone 2.0 is the semi-automatic Signal 50. This weapon offers the most advantages, with only a few cons that are easily rectified with the right attachments. Being semi-automatic, it has the fastest rate of fire out of all snipers and the lowest recoil. The damage out of the box is not as high as some other guns, but the time-to-kill ratio easily offsets that. Though not the highest-range sniper (the MCPR has it beat there), it’s still very decent and has great accuracy. Two-tapping is the name of the game with this gun. It favors a more aggressive playstyle, but that fits in well with the pace at which Warzone 2.0 is normally played anyway. Suggested attachments for Signal 50 are: