The eight best Dropper map codes for Fortnite

Dropper maps in Fortnite have been one of the main attractions inside the game’s Creative Mode, but that isn’t entirely a good thing. Due to its popularity, there are almost too many Dropper codes to surf through, making it painful to discover and experience the absolute best. Thankfully, there are eight Dropper maps that not only stand out above the rest, but deliver elaborate and diverse levels to jump through.

Default Dropper + Deathrun

Creator : accurxte

Code: 4392-6608-9942

Default Dropper + Deathrun is so well-designed, it would be an injustice to leave it off of this list. Its seven levels will take you into droppers themed after the ocean, rainbows, and oddly enough, chicken coops. Unlike most Dropper maps, it even allows you to choose which level they’d like to play at any given moment.

Dropper De L’impossible

Creator : team-tonydjytb

Code: 8852-0483-3945

Despite what its name suggests, this map provides for a much kinder experience than most. No matter, each level is a test that will still have you question whether your next leap is a good idea. Dropper De L’impossible can be nerve-wracking, but the thrill it brings along makes it well worth playing.

Dropper Nightmare

Creator : choupala

Code: 1756-5808-4861

Dropper Nightmare is undoubtedly the greatest holiday-themed Dropper one can find. Set on Halloween night, the map bears six ominous stages that include limitless waves of zombies and even boss fights. The map also has a currency system that lets you purchase new weapons and even stage skips.

Fame Droppers

Creator : Darkous

Code: 0656-3425-9162

If you’re looking for a code that offers the most droppers on a single map, Fame Droppers might be for you. It is centered around an expansive hub that features 10 different Droppers to fall into. However, the catch is that players must first collect coins in certain stages in order to continue on. This may result in playing the same stage twice, but these gorgeous levels deserve to be played ten times over anyway.

Garden Dropper 4

Creator : choupala

Code: 4221-0987-2879

Garden Dropper 4 is one of the more popular Dropper maps in Fortnite, and it isn’t hard to see why. This code will take you to Droppers that feature highly detailed forests, canyons, and even volcanos. They may be nice on the eyes, but that doesn’t mean they are easy to complete. For instance, its forest Dropper holds plenty of wooden fans you will need to pass through untouched to survive — and that’s only the first level.

Infinite Dropper

Creator : pimit

Code: 2732-2583-9096

Put plainly, Infinite Dropper is a must-play creation. It holds quite literally an endless dropper level that only gets harder the further players go on. However, what impresses us the most is its simple, yet brilliant multiplayer component. Players can bring their friends along to compete and see who collects the most coins while going down one long, vibrant Dropper.

Neon Dropper

Creator : Gamerhitz

Code: 4880-3577-6601

If you’re a Dropper veteran who believes you can handle just about any level, we advise you test your skills in Neon Dropper. This map only holds six short levels, but you’re bound to spend several minutes in each. Reason being, every stage has a particular spot you will need to jump from in order to land safely. As if that wasn’t a big enough challenge, some levels even feature obstacles that blend all too well into the environment.

Variety Dropper

Creator : 2xvoid

Code: 3547-1699-5825

Rather than simply having an abundance of props throughout each level, Variety Dropper’s levels are broken down into multiple floors, each having a select few gaps to jump through. With some gaps being ridiculously tight, players will need to be perfectly positioned to pass though them. It may sound overly simplistic, but it gives the Dropper genre a refreshing, exciting twist.