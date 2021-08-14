The Call of Duty series has used the AK-47 so much in its games that the gun could consider this franchise its second home. Even outside of the series, this weapon is a popular rifle to include in any military game. In Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, the AK-47 is as reliable as ever, being one of the best all-around weapons in the game. Here is our suggestion for the best AK-47 loadout in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Muzzle: KGB Eliminator

The KGB Eliminator is used to reduce the light from your shots, making it a little tougher to see where you are shooting from. The GRU Suppressor entirely hides your muzzle flash, but this attachment doesn’t take away from your damage like that one does.

Barrel: 18.2” Takedown

For a little more reliable damage on enemies from range, we use the 18.2” Takedown. It takes away just a slight from your sprint speed, which has no real bearing on this gun’s usefulness.

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip

While the Spetsnaz Speedgrip will take a little away from your mobility while shooting, we like this attachment for the horizontal recoil control it gives you.

Magazine: VDV 50 Rnd Fast Mag

The VDV 50 Rnd Fast Mag is easy to understand. More rounds that can be reloaded quicker than most of the other attachments in this category. That being said, it will slow your aim down sight speed a bit. We will take that tradeoff.

Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

We use the GRU Elastic Wrap to make up for the aim down penalty in the Magazine category. As a bonus, you get a 90% buff to flinch resistance to being hit by bullets.