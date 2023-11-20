Top Ten Most Attractive Male Characters in Genshin Impact

You don’t play Genshin Impact for just the plot and pretty graphics. This gatcha game is filled to the brim with cute boys, and players are sure to want the most attractive ones on their teams.

With a roster of 28 cute males to choose from in Genshin Impact, how can anyone decide who is the most attractive? We aren’t just looking at how pretty their faces are, but also their personalities, actions they’ve taken in the game, and if they like to take long walks on the beach – whether that walk is with you or another character.

Who Are the Most Attractive Guys in Genshin Impact

10. Alhaitham

Image via Gamepur

Alhaitham has more than just a pretty face in Genshin Impact. He’s an intelligent and logical guy who will keep calm in any situation. He is more likely to keep his nose in a book than go for a stroll on the beach but if you want a rationalized debate, he’s your man. He may seem aloof and distant but he does have a kind heart – the perfect quiet-but-misunderstood trope.

Looks: 8/10

8/10 Personality: 7/10

7/10 Walk on the Beach: 1/10

9. Childe/Tartaglia

Image via Gamepur

Childe is the perfect example of the “the villain would sacrifice the world for you” trope. He is loyal to a fault and will respect those who work for him. However, his means are questionable and he has a bit of a thirst for combat in Genshin Impact. Give him a task, and he will accomplish it whether or not there are casualties as a result. He is the “hot bad boy” who will make you feel special. He is also more likely to race you down the beach instead of taking a walk.

Looks: 7/10

7/10 Personality: Questionable/10

Questionable/10 Walk on the Beach: 5/10

8. Kaveh

Image via Gamepur

Kaveh has a pretty face, an abundance of talent, and is beloved by many Genshin Impact players. He is perfect, as long as you don’t expect to live a life of luxury. He is filled with empathy and wishes to help where he can but sometimes it is at the detriment of himself. He does not care for titles and prefers a simple life. He would absolutely take that walk on the beach.

Looks: 8/10

8/10 Personality: 8/10

8/10 Walk on the Beach: 9/10

7. Kamisato Ayato

Image via Gamepur

Leader of the Shuumatsuban in Genshin Impact, Ayato lives a busy life eliminating corrupt government officials while leading his people. Thankfully, he isn’t one for awkward small talk that everyone hates on the first date. He is also kind and will take care of his family, like his sister Ayaka. He is the classic cunning and mischievous leader who will keep you on your toes. If you can get him away from his duties, he just might take that stroll on the beach.

Looks: 9/10

9/10 Personality: 8/10

8/10 Walk on the Beach: 6/10

6. Zhongli

Image via Gamepur

This one is for the immortal and human lovers. Zhongli, the Geo Archon of Genshin Impact, has a plethora of stories to tell. He is the stoic type who remembers everything about subjects he deems important. If he can remember all the old traditions of Liyue, ones that even the citizens have forgotten, then he will most certainly remember your favorites. Just make sure to be the one in charge of money. Even when he has it, he doesn’t understand how to spend it. Would he take that long walk on the beach? Yes! And he will enjoy the “mortal experience.”

Looks: 9/10

9/10 Personality: 8/10

8/10 Walk on the Beach: 10/10

5. Kaeya

Image via Gamepur

Arguably the prettiest of the Favonius Knights, Kaeya sweeps in to steel hearts as soon as Genshin Impact players start the game for the first time. Everyone loves a man with long hair, an eyepatch, and a sense of mischievousness that leaves you wanting more. He doesn’t necessarily play by the book all the time – but he does have Mondstadt’s interests at heart. I think he would take that beach walk but he might have some underlying motives.

Looks: 10/10

10/10 Personality: 8/10

8/10 Walk on the Beach: 8/10

4. Arataki Itto

Image via Gamepur

Arataki Itto is that big boy with golden retriever energy and is great with kids. What’s not to love? He may not be the most law-abiding citizen, and his employment status is questionable at best, but he’s certainly not evil. He is also not the smartest character on this list but he will put in all the effort in everything he does. He would walk along that beach with you as long as you don’t mind him stopping to play games with the kids there.

Looks: 9/10

9/10 Personality: 9/10

9/10 Walk on the Beach: 8/10

3. Diluc

Image via Gamepur

Hansom? Check. Seems distant, stoic, and aloof but actually has a heart of gold? Check. Rich vigilantly called the Darkknight Hero who will, unintentionally, sweep you off your feet while fighting Hilichurls at night? Check. Diluc will treat you right and has been one of the top contenders since the beginnings of Genshin Impact. He even has that beach right by his mansion.

Looks: 10/10

10/10 Personality: Better Than Batman/10

Better Than Batman/10 Walk on the Beach: 9/10

2. Neuvillette

Image via Gamepur

Neuvillette is arguably one of the prettiest men to grace us in Genshin Impact with his presence. Bonus points for being one of the most powerful and fair people in Fontaine. He is filled to the brim with kindness and has the patience of a saint after dealing with the Hydro Archon. Anyone who disagrees will have fans yelling “Objection” before they can even finish their sentence. He is busy with his responsibilities, but he could probably make you that beach if you wanted.

Looks: 12/10

12/10 Personality: 10/10

10/10 Walk on the Beach: 9/10

1. Wriothesley

Image via Gamepur

I honestly lost my mind the first time I saw this man. With his dark, wolf-like looks, the “biggest of the boys” status, and ability to put every criminal in their place with a swing of his handcuffs, Wriothesley takes first place for the most attractive male character in Genshin Impact. He even is great with kids. He rules over the Fortress of Meropide with the well-being of its residents in mind, trying to reform instead of just punish, leading to him gaining the title of “Duke” out of the inmates’ respect for him. Would he take that long walk on the beach? I certainly hope so.