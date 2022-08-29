The best anime character presets in Tower of Fantasy

With Tower of Fantasy‘s immense character customization potential, players have started to make their favorite anime idols inside the game. By creating these characters and sharing them as presets for others to use, any one of us can start playing Tower of Fantasy as the renowned Naruto or infamous Hisoka from Hunter x Hunter.

What are the best Tower of Fantasy anime character presets?

For this reason, we have decided to compile all the best Tower of Fantasy anime character presets in this list in order of in-game popularity.

Tokyo Ghoul’s Kaneki Ken

With the possibility to turn eyes red and hair white, it was inevitable that Tokyo Ghoul’s protagonist, Kaneki, would be created in Tower of Fantasy. Surprisingly enough, he is the most popular anime character in the game at the moment, with more presets than we could ever count. You can have Kaneki from before the white hair, with the white hair, from Tokyo Ghoul: Re, and so on. Here are some great presets that you can try out:

Normal white-haired Kaneki → Image ID: 15274

Kaneki with mask → Image ID: 323715

Tokyo Ghoul: Re Kaneki → Image ID: 385165

Yofukashi no Uta’s Nazuna

This vampire waifu managed to get right behind Kaneki in Tower of Fantasy. As her fandom grows, so does her collection of character presents in-game. Her major features are quite simple to replicate, making her a prime target for character creation. Here are some variants that you may like:

Image ID: 6533

Image ID: 206730

Rising of the Shield Hero’s Raphtalia

When we saw the possibility of adding cat ears, Raphtalia’s creation became inevitable. She has been a fan favorite since the release of Rising of the Shield Hero. That is why people have used every chance to create their own Raphtalia in games with character creation. You won’t have to start from zero, as they did. You can just insert one of the IDs below and get started on making your own Raphtalia:

Image ID: 792

Image ID: 4287

Image ID: 2171

Naruto Shippuden’s Sasuke

We will state this here: you can find all the characters in Naruto Shippuden in the character presets. Yes, all of them, including the villains. Sasuke is one of the most popular since making a Mangekyo Sharingan eye is easy. People have always loved the antagonist and anti-hero of Naruto Shippuden, and he also gets the deserved respect here.

Image ID: 1012

Image ID: 21736

Image ID: 31943

Naruto Shippuden’s Hinata

Yes, two Naruto characters, one after the other. This just shows how popular the Naruto Shippuden character presets are in Tower of Fantasy. Hinata’s renditions are some of the best in the game since you can quickly make her trademark Hyuga eyes and then just improvise. Also, outfits you can choose in the character creator look like something a ninja would wear, so go have fun with these:

Image ID: 38

Image ID: 8207

Demon Slayer’s Nezuko

The cast of Demon Slayer is one of the most popular out there in the anime community. So, without any hesitation, people have decided to try to recreate Nezuko, and many other Demon Slayer characters, in Tower of Fantasy. We are happy to announce that they have managed to do this successfully, even being able to make her mouthpiece.

Image ID: 137453

Hunter x Hunter’s Hisoka

The creepiest and, weirdly enough, most loved character of Hunter x Hunter is in Tower of Fantasy. Hisoka has always proved to be HxH’s most resilient character, becoming the most popular antagonist in the series. Players realized they could make a pale character with purple hair and heart tattoos on the cheeks, and they went wild. There are hundreds of Hisokas hidden in the preset list, so here is the best one we found:

Image ID: 3291

Tanya the Evil’s Tanya

The best part of Tower of Fantasy is making cute characters at the start of the game, and how can you not try to make little Tanya? Luckily, many have already done so, and you can just take their template and turn Tanya into a main character that isn’t hated by God. Here are two of the best Tanya character presets:

Image ID: 268990

Image ID: 4662

My Hero Academia’s Toga

My Hero Academia’s favorite yandere, Toga, is in Tower of Fantasy. Players have played around with the controls and have discovered that it is easy to recreate Toga in the game. The likeness is uncanny, so you would have to check this character preset, even if you don’t want to play as her.

Image ID: 25449

Fate’s Shiro Archer

The Fate franchise makes another appearance in Tower of Fantasy, with Shiro in his Archer form. This is one of those presets that just looks too good to be true. If you’ve ever wanted to play as the coolest character in Fate/Stay Night, go right ahead and choose this Archer preset:

Image ID: 1173

Honorable Mentions