The best Klawf fanart for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Every Scarlet and Violet trailer has brought us a new Pokémon or two, and this time we have Klawf. A combination of the words “claw” and “cliff,” this rock crab looks like a sturdy addition to any team seeking a Ground type. It’s also the inspiration for a bunch of fanart, so we combed Twitter for some of the best examples.

Let’s start with a cute little crayon drawing. Clearly @duvetbee sees a lot of emotion in the crab, giving it a rather anxious expression.

@CRANTIME went with a very straightforward interpretation of Klawf, though his has a bit of a meaner expression. Bonus points for the wordplay using his Twitter handle too.

Scarlet and Violet has sported a graffiti art style in a few places, most recently on the back of the special edition Nintendo Switch OLED model themed after the games. @glitchover applied the same style to Klawf.

The excitement of artist @Matsucee can be seen in his drawing, if the all-caps tweet didn’t already make it clear. Klawf has a very cheery expression in this one.

@dobbelE_ chose to focus on the angrier side of the new Pokémon. The dialog here makes Klawf sound like it’s ready to Hulk out. Maybe that’s where the new Titan Pokémon come from.

Speaking of which, @thelastshaymin stacked a Titan-form Klawf with a few of its smaller buddies. Group shots are always winners in these fanart roundups.

@rcortezdraws put a whole gang of Klawfs together, interpreting their raised claws as a dance move. What kind of music would a Klawf would rave to?

@keeruart brought together a pair of Klawfs for his adorable drawing. It must’ve been easy to snip a flower using those crab claws.

This group drawing from @toastiinugget brings together a trainer, starter Quaxley, Lechonk (who has plenty of its own fanart), and Koraidon together with Klawf. Kick-flipping over a crab is impressive indeed.

Finally, @eled0ra drew what we were all wondering — are those Klawf claws edible? The lemon and Smoliv garnish is a hilarious touch.