The best assistant managers in Football Manager 2023

Of all the different staff roles in Football Manager 2023, assistant manager is probably the most important. Except manager, of course, but that’s always going to be you. Football Manager 2023 is an extremely complex game which is absolutely loaded with data and information, and which asks you, the player, to make an enormous number of decisions. You assistant manager helps you to make those decisions by offering advice on numerous aspects of the game. And many Football Manager 2023 players prefer to fully delegate many tasks to their assistant manager, so that they can progress through the game’s timeline faster, and focus on the managerial activities that they most enjoy.

But no manager wants to be taking advice from, much less delegating tasks to, an assistmant who has no idea what he’s doing or what he’s talking about. So, appointing a good one is vitally important, especially if you plan to do a lot of delegating. And it’s not so easy to find a good assistant manager, even if you’re managing a high-profile team, because very few of the tens of thousands of staff in Football Manager 2023’s database actually want to be one.

So, the best assistant managers are usaully not the staff members for whom the role is a first choice. Instead, you should search for staff who have the required stats for an assistant manager (People Management, Judging Player Ability, and Judging Player Potential, plus Motivating and Tactical Knowledge if you plan to delegate), and checking to see if they have at least a half-full circle for assistant manager under Staff Roles. Some of them still won’t consider a job as an assistant manager, but some will.

The best assistant managers at the start of the Football Manager 2023 season

All of the staff listed below have high stats for assistant managers, and will consider taking a job as an assistant manager (at a high level team, at least).

Alex Thuran

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nationality: English

Reputation: 4/5

Tactical Style: Fluid Counter-Attack

Preferred Formation: 5-2-2-1 DM AM

Playing Style: Direct

Arthur Causse

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nationality: French

Reputation: 4/5

Tactical Style: Tiki-Taka

Preferred Formation: 5-2-1-2 DM AM

Playing Style: Passing

Giancarlo Finardi

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nationality: Italian

Reputation: 2.5/5

Tactical Style: Vertical Tiki-Taka

Preferred Formation: 4-4-2

Playing Style: Direct

Gianluca Spinelli

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nationality: Italian

Reputation: 3.5/5

Tactical Style: Vertical Tiki-Taka

Preferred Formation: 4-3-3 DM Wide

Playing Style: Passing

Stuart Lewis

Screenshot by Gamepur