Transfer budgets for all major teams in Football Manager 2023

One of the most important factors to consider when starting a new save in Football Manager 2023 is the size of your chosen club’s transfer budget. Buying new players is one of the most fun parts of the game, so nobody wants to end up managing a team with only pennies to spend. Unfortunately, the club selection screen gives you absolutely no information about any of the teams, so to find out what each team’s transfer budget it, you either have to select a team, wait a few minutes for the game to build a database, then check your scouting screen when the game starts, or alternatively, you can look at the list below, which reveals the transfer budget of every team in every one of the top-flight leagues in England, Spain, Germany, France, and Italy.

Related: The best teams to manage in Football Manager 2023

English Premier League

Arsenal £26,225,000

Aston Villa £30,000,000

Bournemouth £1,000,000

Brentford £6,800,000

Brighton £70,000,000

Chelsea £13,500,000

Crystal Palace £1,700,000

Everton £2,000,000

Fulham £7,400,000

Leeds Utd £25,000,000

Leicester £10,000,000

Liverpool 42,000,000

Man City £102,000,000

Man Utd £20,600,000

Newcastle £40,000,000

Nottm Forest £1,500,000

Southampton £20,000,000

Tottenham £26,400,000

West Ham £3,900,000

Wolves £3,900,000

Italian Serie A

Atalanta £10,604,200

Bologna £6,207,340

Brianza £5,603,850

Cremonese £2,586,390

Empoli £5,172,780

Fiorentina £10,690,420

Hellas Verona £7,759,170

Inter £14,656,220

Juventus £15,604,560

Lazio £13,018,170

Lecce £2,845,030

Milan £16,983,970

Napoli £14,742,430

Roma £12,673,320

Salernitana £4,310,650

Sampdoria £4,741,720

Sassuolo £7,759,170

Spezia £4,310,650

Torino £8,017,810

Udinese £6,638,400

Spanish LaLiga

Almería £5,973,220

Athletic Club £21,553,260

Atlético de Madrid £1,816,790

CA Osasuna £0

Cádiz CF £1,896,690

Celta Vigo £1,021,250

Elche £4,346,640

FC Barcelona £0

Getafe £1,290,650

Girona FC £2,806,900

Rayo Vallecano £0

RCD Espanyol £4,310,650

RCD Mallorca £862,130

Real Betis £2,586,390

Real Madrid £103,455,650

Real Sociedad £11,174,680

Real Valladolid £0

Sevilla £4,310,650

Valencia £1,724,260

Villarreal £12,931,960

French Ligue 1

AC Ajaccio £431,060

AJ Auxerre £86,210

Angers SCO £2,586,390

AS Monaco £17,242,610

Clermont Foot £3,448,520

FC Lorient £2,586,390

FC Nantes £2,586,390

Lille OSC £17,242,610

Lyon £8,621,300

Marseille £2,586,390

Montpellier HSC £1,724,260

OGC Nice £4,310,650

Paris Saint-Germain £68,970,430

RC Lens £4,310,650

Reims £862,130

Stade Brestois 29 £1,724,260

Stade Rennais £8,621,300

Strasbourg £5,603,850

Toulouse FC £1,293,200

Troyes AC £862,130

German Bundesliga

1. FC Köln £431,060

1. FSV Mainz 05 £5,172,780

Bayer 04 Leverkusen £6,897,040

Bayern München £17,242,610

Borussia Dortmund £8,621,300

Borussia Mönchengladbach £4,310,650

Eintracht Frankfurt £4,310,650

FC Augsburg £862,130

Hertha BSC £2,155,330

RB Leipzig £17,242,610

SC Freiburg £1,293,200

Schalke 04 £862,130

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim £7,759,170

Union Berlin £862,130

VfB Stuttgart £4,741,720

VfL Bochum 0

VfL Wolfsburg £6,897,040

Werder Bremen £3,277,590