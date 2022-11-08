Transfer budgets for all major teams in Football Manager 2023
Which clubs have the most money to spend?
One of the most important factors to consider when starting a new save in Football Manager 2023 is the size of your chosen club’s transfer budget. Buying new players is one of the most fun parts of the game, so nobody wants to end up managing a team with only pennies to spend. Unfortunately, the club selection screen gives you absolutely no information about any of the teams, so to find out what each team’s transfer budget it, you either have to select a team, wait a few minutes for the game to build a database, then check your scouting screen when the game starts, or alternatively, you can look at the list below, which reveals the transfer budget of every team in every one of the top-flight leagues in England, Spain, Germany, France, and Italy.
English Premier League
Arsenal £26,225,000
Aston Villa £30,000,000
Bournemouth £1,000,000
Brentford £6,800,000
Brighton £70,000,000
Chelsea £13,500,000
Crystal Palace £1,700,000
Everton £2,000,000
Fulham £7,400,000
Leeds Utd £25,000,000
Leicester £10,000,000
Liverpool 42,000,000
Man City £102,000,000
Man Utd £20,600,000
Newcastle £40,000,000
Nottm Forest £1,500,000
Southampton £20,000,000
Tottenham £26,400,000
West Ham £3,900,000
Wolves £3,900,000
Italian Serie A
Atalanta £10,604,200
Bologna £6,207,340
Brianza £5,603,850
Cremonese £2,586,390
Empoli £5,172,780
Fiorentina £10,690,420
Hellas Verona £7,759,170
Inter £14,656,220
Juventus £15,604,560
Lazio £13,018,170
Lecce £2,845,030
Milan £16,983,970
Napoli £14,742,430
Roma £12,673,320
Salernitana £4,310,650
Sampdoria £4,741,720
Sassuolo £7,759,170
Spezia £4,310,650
Torino £8,017,810
Udinese £6,638,400
Spanish LaLiga
Almería £5,973,220
Athletic Club £21,553,260
Atlético de Madrid £1,816,790
CA Osasuna £0
Cádiz CF £1,896,690
Celta Vigo £1,021,250
Elche £4,346,640
FC Barcelona £0
Getafe £1,290,650
Girona FC £2,806,900
Rayo Vallecano £0
RCD Espanyol £4,310,650
RCD Mallorca £862,130
Real Betis £2,586,390
Real Madrid £103,455,650
Real Sociedad £11,174,680
Real Valladolid £0
Sevilla £4,310,650
Valencia £1,724,260
Villarreal £12,931,960
French Ligue 1
AC Ajaccio £431,060
AJ Auxerre £86,210
Angers SCO £2,586,390
AS Monaco £17,242,610
Clermont Foot £3,448,520
FC Lorient £2,586,390
FC Nantes £2,586,390
Lille OSC £17,242,610
Lyon £8,621,300
Marseille £2,586,390
Montpellier HSC £1,724,260
OGC Nice £4,310,650
Paris Saint-Germain £68,970,430
RC Lens £4,310,650
Reims £862,130
Stade Brestois 29 £1,724,260
Stade Rennais £8,621,300
Strasbourg £5,603,850
Toulouse FC £1,293,200
Troyes AC £862,130
German Bundesliga
1. FC Köln £431,060
1. FSV Mainz 05 £5,172,780
Bayer 04 Leverkusen £6,897,040
Bayern München £17,242,610
Borussia Dortmund £8,621,300
Borussia Mönchengladbach £4,310,650
Eintracht Frankfurt £4,310,650
FC Augsburg £862,130
Hertha BSC £2,155,330
RB Leipzig £17,242,610
SC Freiburg £1,293,200
Schalke 04 £862,130
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim £7,759,170
Union Berlin £862,130
VfB Stuttgart £4,741,720
VfL Bochum 0
VfL Wolfsburg £6,897,040
Werder Bremen £3,277,590