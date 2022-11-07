Transfer season in football can be a wild time, especially if you are a part of a team. If you’re playing Football Manager 2023, you’ll get the chance to experience this for yourself. Players always will jump around, but keep in mind that those newcomers will need to be registered in order to participate in games. How can you register players in Football Manager 2023? Let’s go over what you need to know.

How to register players in Football Manager 2023

To register players in Football Manager 2023, direct your attention to the left part of the main screen. Look for the ‘Squad’ tab, and then click it. You can find it near the top-left part of the screen.

This will bring you to the squad overview, where you can see all of the players on your squad, as well as their positions, health, and morale, among other attributes. Near the top should be a drop-down, with the word ‘Overview.’ Hover over it, and then change the setting to ‘Registration.’ To register a player, click the check mark next to that individual’s name.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Keep in mind that in some parts of the year, you won’t be able to register new footballers. This may be why you occasionally won’t see this option. You will, however, need to make use of this function often during transfer season. New transfers must be registered with their club in order to play, so keep that in mind.