The best free agents in Football Manager 2023

The cheapest way to get new players in Football Manager 2023 is to sign free agents, i.e., players who are currently unattached to any particular club. You’ll have to pay a signing fee, and you’ll have to pay their wages if and when they sign for you, but there’ll be no transfer fee, making free agents a great choice for teams with little or no transfer budget to spend.

How to find free agents in Football Manager 2023

Go to the players list on your scouting screen and start a new search. Select “Unattached” under contract status, and your list will be populated with every free agent in the game. When looking to sign free agents, consider the following factors:

International caps: If a player has played fro his country, then there's a better chance that he's good.

World reputation (WR): Again, the more stars a player has here, then the better he probably is.

Again, the more stars a player has here, then the better he probably is. Age: The other two factors are fair measures of a player’s skill, but they can also be a measure of his age. A lot of free agents are unattached because they’re over the hill, but you can usually find a few who have played at a high level, but are still in their twenties or early thirties.

The best free agents at the start of the Football Manager 2023 season

If you’re starting a new game in Football Manager 2023, then look out for the free agents listed below.

Sammy Ameobi

Screenshot by Gamepur

Position: Winger

Age: 30

Nationality: Nigerian

Izzy Brown

Screenshot by Gamepur

Position: Midfielder

Age: 25

Nationality: English

Michael Hector

Screenshot by Gamepur

Position: Centre-back

Age: 29

Nationality: Jamaican

Paul-Jose Mpoku

Screenshot by Gamepur

Position: Midfielder

Age: 30

Nationality: DR Congolese

Mateo Musacchio

Screenshot by Gamepur

Position: Centre-back

Age: 31

Nationality: Argentinian

Jordon Mutch

Screenshot by Gamepur

Position: Midfielder

Age: 30

Nationality: English

Havard Nordtveit

Screenshot by Gamepur

Position: Centre-back

Age: 32

Nationality: Norwegian

Ryan Thomas

Screenshot by Gamepur

Position: Attacking midfielder

Age: 27

Nationality: New Zealand

Matej Vydra

Screenshot by Gamepur

Position: Striker

Age: 30

Nationality: Czech

Andre Wisdom

Screenshot by Gamepur