The best free agents in Football Manager 2023
Which unattached players should you sign?
The cheapest way to get new players in Football Manager 2023 is to sign free agents, i.e., players who are currently unattached to any particular club. You’ll have to pay a signing fee, and you’ll have to pay their wages if and when they sign for you, but there’ll be no transfer fee, making free agents a great choice for teams with little or no transfer budget to spend.
How to find free agents in Football Manager 2023
Go to the players list on your scouting screen and start a new search. Select “Unattached” under contract status, and your list will be populated with every free agent in the game. When looking to sign free agents, consider the following factors:
- International caps: If a player has played fro his country, then there’s a better chance that he’s good.
- World reputation (WR): Again, the more stars a player has here, then the better he probably is.
- Age: The other two factors are fair measures of a player’s skill, but they can also be a measure of his age. A lot of free agents are unattached because they’re over the hill, but you can usually find a few who have played at a high level, but are still in their twenties or early thirties.
The best free agents at the start of the Football Manager 2023 season
If you’re starting a new game in Football Manager 2023, then look out for the free agents listed below.
Sammy Ameobi
- Position: Winger
- Age: 30
- Nationality: Nigerian
Izzy Brown
- Position: Midfielder
- Age: 25
- Nationality: English
Michael Hector
- Position: Centre-back
- Age: 29
- Nationality: Jamaican
Paul-Jose Mpoku
- Position: Midfielder
- Age: 30
- Nationality: DR Congolese
Mateo Musacchio
- Position: Centre-back
- Age: 31
- Nationality: Argentinian
Jordon Mutch
- Position: Midfielder
- Age: 30
- Nationality: English
Havard Nordtveit
- Position: Centre-back
- Age: 32
- Nationality: Norwegian
Ryan Thomas
- Position: Attacking midfielder
- Age: 27
- Nationality: New Zealand
Matej Vydra
- Position: Striker
- Age: 30
- Nationality: Czech
Andre Wisdom
- Position: Centre-back
- Age: 29
- Nationality: English