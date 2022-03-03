The Best Bard builds in Lost Ark

Light, fast, and mostly combat-averse, the Bard is the most support-oriented class that Lost Ark has to offer those looking to play mostly with friends.

Chipping away at enemy health bars with a creative and artistic skillset, she excels where her tankier teammates lure hordes into her concert.

Playstyle: Your fight, not mine

While equipped to dish out slight damage, the Bard does so from a safe distance, using repeating, AoE-based long-range skills to keep her foes occupied.

Dissonance: Deploys an AoE series of “notes” on the ground that slightly damage and slow the movement speed of any enemy caught within its range

Sonic Vibration: Staggers and knocks down all enemies within range of the attack, over a series of four music blasts

Stigma: Casting spell that, upon a successful cast, blasts in an AoE five times, with each attack ramping up in damage

If overrun, the Bard can make use of several survivability skills to keep herself alive.

Wind of Music: Summons an AoE spell from the user’s feet, knocking foes back and away

Conviction Core: Preemptively summons three “core” shields that explode on enemies if they get too close to the Bard, but dissipate if unused after some time

The Serenade Meter: An actual healer

Beyond simply looking like they’re contributing to fights, Bards have an important incentive driving them to deal damage regularly — charging their Serenade Meter.

Dealing enough damage to fill the charge will provide Bards with the means of granting substantial support to her teammates.

Serenade of Courage: Provides a team-wide damage buff of up to 15%, scaling with the amount of charge built in the Serenade Meter.

Serenade of Salvation: Provides healing to teammates of up to 16 times 8% of the Bard’s maximum total health, based on the amount of charge in the meter when the skill is used.

