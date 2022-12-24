The best BAS-P loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The BAS-P is a fantastic SMG that was added during Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. With its amazing fire rate and mobility in close range, this weapon can be of great use to those who wield it. With certain attachments and perks, it can be made even more deadly and powerful. With that in mind, here is the best loadout for the BAS-P in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Best BAS-P attachments and class setup in MW2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured +P

9mm Overpressured +P Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Perk Package: Base Perks: Scavenger and Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Lethal: Frag Grenade or Semtex

Frag Grenade or Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

For the Modern Warfare 2 loadout, we focused on improving the BAS-P’s already amazing damage and handling. Here the 9mm Overpressured +P ammunition and VLK LZR 7MW laser have pivotal roles. The 9mm Overpressured +P greatly improves the overall damage of the SMG while the VLK LZR 7MW increases the aiming stability as well as the overall ADS (Aim Down Sight) speed. The Bruen Flash Grip also improves the ADS speed too. The VX Pineapple is chosen as the underbarrel as it is a great choice for improving the recoil control as well as the hip fire accuracy. For the optic, Cronen Mini Red Dot is good although any red dot sight would do.

The perk package includes Scavenger and Overkill as base perks, Fast Hands as the bonus perk, and Ghost as the ultimate perk. Overkill is really useful among these as you can carry an additional primary weapon with it. For the throwables, a Frag Grenade or Semtex will do as the lethal option and Stun Grenade is always reliable as the tactical option.

Best BAS-P attachments and class setup in Warzone 2.0

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured +P

9mm Overpressured +P Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Perk Package: Weapons Specialist Base Perks: Overkill and Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Weapons Specialist Lethal: Frag Grenade or Semtex

Frag Grenade or Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

For the Warzone 2.0 loadout, damage and handling are also the main priorities. Most of the attachments remain the same except the optic is replaced with the 50 Round Drum magazine. This magazine is sufficient for all kinds of situations in Warzone 2.0 where you need to rain fire.

For the Perk Package, Weapons Specialist is the best choice here as it contains the Overkill as a base perk, like in the MW2 loadout. Equipping any other long or mid-range weapon in the other primary slot is recommended here. The lethal and tactical options remain the same here.