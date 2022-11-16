How to unlock the BAS-P SMG in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

With the introduction of Season 1, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 have delivered a swath of new weapons. This includes the BAS-P, a fast firing SMG that still somehow manages to be highly controllable. Better yet, its damage is almost as powerful as the heralded FSS Hurricane. However, it will take more than just leveling up to secure this underrated chunk of metal. Here’s how to unlock the BAS-P in MW2 and Warzone 2.0

How to get the BAS-P in MW2 and Warzone 2.0

During Season 1, the BAS-P SMG can only be unlocked through progressing the Battle Pass — but, this pass is far different than any before it. Groups of Battle Pass items are broken into sectors, and players must unlock all cosmetics in their given sector to move onto the next. Additionally, each sector item can be obtained by spending a Battle Token, a currency that is rewarded each time you level up. Most importantly, all weapons are free to unlock, whether or not you own the Battle Pass.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As shown above, those desiring the BAS-P will have to collect all items from Sector A1 and A3 before reaching the weapon’s Sector A6. Once that’s done, you must then obtain the other four cosmetics in Sector A6 before a Battle Token can be spent on the BAS-P. It is certainly worth grinding for, as those who own the SMG can earn all of its attachments simply by reaching its max weapon level.

The BAS-P is not the only free gun available from the Battle Pass. The season even ropes in a brand new bolt-action sniper in the form of the Victus XMR. Players working through the pass can even anticipate some other excellent goodies along the way. The Season 1 Battle Pass’s best cosmetics include a variety of overpowered weapon Blueprints and additional Operator skins.