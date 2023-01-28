The 10 best builds in Brotato

Brotato can be a punishing game, as you will face waves of unrelenting enemies with only a few weapons. You will need to use your wits, reflexes, and some luck to get through the waves. This is especially true if you are ramping up the danger level since this makes enemies tougher and more dangerous. As the game gets harder, you get less time to experiment and find the optimal builds.

While you are sometimes at the mercy of luck when it comes to getting the weapons and items you need, there are builds you can aim for. These builds have been tested in Danger 5 settings and have managed to win with each character class. Try them out for yourself in case you are struggling to complete any Danger 5 runs.

Related: Brotato beginners’ guide – tips and tricks

#10. Three Spears, Three Slingshots

Screenshot by Gamepur

Three Spears and Three Slingshots combines the best Primitive weapons for a general assault. While it works well for the Generalist class, it’s also great for players who need to balance between melee and ranged combat. The Spears stop anyone who is coming in to hurt you, and the Slingshots allow you to hurt enemies from a distance.

The Primitive bonus gives you a health boost that helps you survive the early game. Higher Attack Speed allows you to deal with enemies quickly and get them away from you. You can also switch the Spears for Spiky Shields if you need an Armor boost and better Knockback.

#9. Six Spears

Screenshot by Gamepur

Spears look slow and inefficient, but they are actually a powerful melee weapon. They have the furthest initial reach of any melee weapon, and they can hit multiple units in a straight line. With the proper upgrades, you can clear out waves of enemies quickly. Attack speed and damage will get you through most rounds, and it’s perfect for classes such as Speedy which don’t want to get close to enemies.

#8. Six Sticks

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sticks are a Primitive melee weapon that becomes more powerful the more Sticks you wield. This effect amplifies if you upgrade the Sticks, giving you more power with each Stick. It’s a great weapon for classes such as the Lumberjack or Wildling, who need a damage boost and have a disadvantage against damage. A class such as the Multitasker can take this even further, by equipping twelve Sticks and getting a massive attack boost.

The only downside is that you are likely going all-in on Sticks, as that is the best way to draw out their power. If you aren’t planning on getting more than one Stick, you are better off looking for another build.

#7. Six SMGs (Submachine Guns)

Screenshot by Gamepur

When trying to exploit the Lifesteal effect, you can’t go wrong with six SMGs. While their damage may be low at first, some investments in Ranged Damage will fix that. It’s perfect for lifesteal, since it attacks quickly enough to generate an effect. Combined with Bandana and Ricochet upgrades, it’s possible to clear out waves of enemies without getting a scratch. It might take some time to get used to, but it’s a powerful gun combination that rarely lets you down.

#6. Six Shotguns

Screenshot by Gamepur

One of the most powerful firearms you can use is the Shotgun. While it might look weak because the damage spreads out, the numbers can add up once upgraded. Get multiple Shotguns, upgrade Attack Speed and Ranged Damage, and enemies will start falling in large numbers. You can also combine this with lifesteal, as you potentially get life with each bullet in the spread.

For the Multitasker, you can also boost this to 12 Shotguns for even more damage. It will take some time to build up this combination, but any class that can wield a Shotgun can easily benefit from its power.

#5. Six Fists

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fists are a cheap weapon to get, and their Unarmed bonus gives you a great increase in Dodge. Fists also have decent damage along with Knockback, giving you more space to maneuver if you are stuck. Fully upgraded Fists can be some of the best and fastest melee weapons a Brotato has access to.

If you need more powerful weapons, there are multiple Fist options that let you keep your Unarmed bonus. You can upgrade the Fists with Flaming Brass Knuckles (which can draw on Elemental damage) or a Power Fist as needed. It’s great for a Brawler, but other classes can do well with Fists in a pinch.

#4. Six Wrenches

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are going the Engineering route, you can’t go wrong with Wrenches. Putting up a turret with each Wrench is more effective than using Screwdrivers to put up mines. The turrets are upgraded along with the Wrench, changing into more powerful turrets as you upgrade further. Turrets aren’t affected by any damage reduction penalties, keeping their power as long as Engineering isn’t touched.

The only downside is that going the Engineering route means forsaking damage in other areas. But if you have to deal with damage reduction, Wrenches are not a bad weapon to pick up. The Engineering bonus you get will also power up other turrets, which makes them even stronger.

#3. Six Tasers

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are trying to stay alive and need a quick materials boost, Tasers are the weapon of choice. They can slow down enemies long enough for you to get away, and their Harvesting boost is able to give you plenty of resources when a wave ends. Their damage isn’t bad either, though it will quickly fall off and is mostly used to slow enemies down.

Tasers are also recommended for the Mage, since they can compliment a Wand nicely. With five Tasers and one Wand, you can effectively hold off enemies while inflicting Burn. This also helps you buy time until you find a Flamethrower, demonstrating the true power of an Elemental build.

#2. Six Pistols

Screenshot by Gamepur

In terms of power and attack speed, Pistols are a hard weapon to beat. Their offensive power is enough to take down strong enemies with a few shots, they have a decent attack rate, and can pierce through one other target for half damage. With fully upgraded Pistols and a good investment in the Ranged Damage stat, there won’t be much that will stop you.

It’s also flexible enough to switch with other guns. You can switch a Pistol out for an SMG/Minigun if you need faster attacks or are going for a Lifesteal strategy. For more power, you can switch to a Rocket Launcher/Nuclear Launcher to decimate the field. Other guns may seem better, but having six Pistols is never a bad option.

#1. Six Slingshots

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Slingshot may not be as powerful as the Pistol at first glance, but it is able to bounce and attack multiple targets. The more you upgrade your Slingshots, the more bounces you can get. This can quickly decimate enemy crowds with the right upgrades. Coupled with good attack speed and decent damage, it’s hard to get better than the Slingshot.

Slingshots come with the Primitive bonus, which helps boost your Max HP and keep you in the game longer. This lets you focus on other stats, like Ranged Damage or Attack Speed, both of which greatly benefit the Slingshot’s bounce attacks. Almost any class that can use ranged weapons will benefit from the Slingshot.