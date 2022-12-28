The best Chimera loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

It’s not said often — if ever — but one weapon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 is arguably great as is: the Chimera. This is because it comes with pre-applied attachments, as it is packaged with a sound suppressor and ammunition that masks your eliminated target’s location. Better yet, it is an outstanding assault rifle to use at short-range, though a few extra attachments will help reach its full capabilities. This guide will breakdown the best class setup for the Chimera in both MW2 and Warzone 2.0

Best Chimera attachments and class setup in MW2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Optic : Schlager 3.4x

: Schlager 3.4x Stock : Ravage-8

: Ravage-8 Rear Grip : Bruen Flash Grip

: Bruen Flash Grip Perk Package Base Perks : Scavenger and Tracker Bonus Perk : Fast Hands Ultimate Perk : Ghost



With it having very few flaws, the greatest class setup for the Chimera in Modern Warfare 2 simply bolsters its aim-down-sights while also aiding stealthy play-styles. For instance, the Ravage-8 stock, VLK LZR 7MW laser, and Bruen Flash Grip greatly increase the weapon’s ADS time. Thus, heated close-range fights are more likely to start with your gun firing the first shot — and hopefully the last. These attachments do give the Chimera a slight weapon kick, but the FTAC Ripper underbarrel should tame its chaotic recoil.

With its recoil stabilized, it should then also be handy at medium-range, but an optic like the Schlager 3.4x will be needed to have precise aim from a distance. Meanwhile, you’ll find this Perk Package lending you a few slick stealth benefits. Reason being, the Ghost Ultimate Perk keeps your position off of UAVs and Heartbeat Sensors, as Tracker gives you the vision to see all nearby enemy footprints. Although you won’t a large magazine, the package will make up for this. Scavenger provides you additional ammo when encountering, as Fast Hands boosts your reload time.

Best Chimera attachments and class setup in Warzone 2.0

Screenshot by Gamepur

Muzzle : Polarfire-S

: Polarfire-S Barrel : 10″ SA Phoenix

: 10″ SA Phoenix Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Optic : Forge TAC Delta 4

: Forge TAC Delta 4 Magazine : 45 Round Mag

: 45 Round Mag Perk Package : Sentinel Base Perks : Battle Hardened and Bomb Squad Bonus Perk : Cold-Blooded Ultimate Perk : Quick Fix

: Sentinel

While its default suppressor is convenient, the gun will be in desperate need of range if it wants to succeed on Warzone 2.0’s lengthy map. That said, the attachment should be substituted out for the 10″ SA Phoenix barrel, as this powerful add-on grants large amounts of velocity, range, and recoil control. You can even make the Chimera a major damage dealer from hundreds of meters out with the Polarfire-S, which supplies silenced firing and, of course, extra range. Your optic will ultimately depend on your play-style, but most may see fit to add the Forge TAC Delta 5, giving it a 5.5x magnified scope that aids in gunfights started at any distance.

As Warzone veterans know, increasing a gun’s range can result in a massive decrease in its aim-down-sights time. Luckily, the VLK LZR 7MW laser can evaporate this issue and essentially return the zoom-in speed back to its default rate. More importantly, with ammo being of short supply on Al Mazrah, the 45 Round Mag is a must-have attachment for almost all weapons you bring, including the Chimera.

The assault rifle is undoubtedly tailored-made to take out an entire squad, but the Sentinel Perk Package gives you the best odds of this feat happening. Its Quick Fix will function as your Ultimate Perk (and savior), providing you health instantly after earning an elimination. You will also become as close to immune as you can be to tactical grenades and explosives, as Battle Hardened and Bomb Squad respectively reduce their effects. Lastly, the package’s Cold-Blooded perk allows you to remain hidden from thermal scopes and spotter scopes, so there won’t be too many distant threats able to solve for your location.