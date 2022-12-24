The best Kastov-74u loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

The Kastov-74u is back in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and it is as powerful as ever. With its amazing damage and fire rate, this assault rifle is formidable in close as well as medium range. With specific attachments and perks, it can be made even more powerful and deadly. With that in mind, here is the best loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Best Kastov-74u attachments and class setup in Warzone 2.0

Screenshot by Gamepur

Barrel: Shorttac 330mm

Shorttac 330mm Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Perk Package: Scout Base Perks: Scavenger and Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Focus Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Scout Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

As the Kastov-74u is already well-endowed in the damage and fire rate, we focused on improving its other stats. The attachments that stand out here are the FSS Ole-V Laser and the Shorttac 330m barrel. The FSS Ole-V Laser improves the aiming stability as well as the ADS (Aim Down Sight) speed of the Kastov-74u. Additionally, the Shorttac 330m barrel improves the overall recoil control and increases the bullet velocity. The Echoless-80 muzzle also contributes to the recoil and bullet velocity as well as suppressing the sound. The 45-round mag will always come in handy when you need to rain down fire on your enemies. And finally, for the optic, we went with the Cronen Mini Red Dot though any red dot sight would do.

The perk package we went with is Scout which has Scavenger and Strong Arm as base perks, Focus as the bonus perk, and Ghost as the ultimate perk. All of these complement the Kastov-74u greatly, especially Focus which reduces flinch while in ADS mode. For the throwables, the Frag Grenade and Stun Grenade combo is always a safe bet.