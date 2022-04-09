The Best Decks to use for the N/R Festival in Yugioh Master Duel

N/R, shorthand for Normal / Rare, is a rule-set used in organized Yu-Gi-Oh that only allows the use of decks composed strictly of Normal and Rare quality cards. The format is considered to be more inclusive to the average player, as extremely rare cards that compose top-end decks cannot be used. This means that players will have to strategically out-maneuver each-other using cards that essentially all players have.

As the more powerful cards are restricted in this format, it may appear that remaining cards lack the statistical output to compose competent or competitive decks. However, there are certain aspects of different decks that lend their combined utility to the N/R format.

Ghostrick and Numbers

This custom deck combines the standard monsters of a Ghostrick setup with the extra deck fusion summons of the Numbers deck. While limited in damage output due in part to its rarity restriction, it builds well for a long, arduous, and primarily defensive war of attrition.

Ghostrick cards are special in that they can only be played in face-down defense mode, often flip-summoning into the player’s later turns to attack or activate an effect before flipping back over. An optimized Ghostrick setup involves a five-card wall of face-down ghosts, supplemented wholly by the activation effects of traps, spells, or other ghosts to prevent incoming damage or mill through the opponent’s main deck.

Active Ghostricks: Spooky and sturdy

Screenshot by Gamepur

These Ghostrick monsters contribute greatly as defensive front-line monsters, primarily due to their activation effects and defensive statistics. They are widely considered to be the core of the deck, as they are used as often as one of any type of card can be legally added to a deck.

Ghostrick Skeleton (3) — Banishes cards from the opponent’s deck equal to the number of active Ghostrick cards, which can be repeated once per turn

Ghostrick Jiangshi (3) — Draws one Ghostrick monster of a level less than or equal to the number of summoned Ghostricks on the field

Passive Ghostricks: Preventative measures

Screenshot by Gamepur

Other Ghostrick monsters take more of a supplemental support role in the player’s hand, and are only summoned when needed. These ghosts provide effects that fortify an already-active wall of five Ghostricks, making them even harder for opponents to break through.

Ghostrick Specter (3) — Summons itself from the hand and draws an additional card if a Ghostrick is destroyed by an opponent

Ghostrick Jackfrost (3) — Forces the opponent’s attacking monsters into face-down position to cancel attacks and special summons itself in the process; This effect can persist across turns if all five normal monster slots are occupied, canceling its summon

Extra deck: Playing the numbers

Screenshot by Gamepur

Statistically weak, Ghostrick cards are utilized mostly for their flip effects, and are almost entirely unfit for direct combat. However, Ghostricks can be used in simple fusion summons, providing monsters with more impressive ATK numbers.

Number 45: Crumble Logos the Prophet of Demolition — 2200 ATK monster that, when detaching a fusion material, can stop an opposing card’s active and passive effects

Number 49: Fortune Tune — Can provide the player with 500 life points every turn, detaches a fusion material in place of fatal damage, and returns itself and two monsters into the deck from the graveyard when destroyed

