Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel N/R Festival event (March 2022) – How it works, Medals, and more

A month after the end of the first Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel event, the second festival will officially go live on March 23. This one, entitled the N/R Festival Exhibition, will work roughly the same. Players will face off in exhibition matches, in order to win Gems and Legacy Tickets. This event will test users’ deck-building skills, but this one is shaping up to be a lot more difficult. That’s because many of the best cards in Master Duel are banned for this event.

So, how does it work, and what are the rewards that can be obtained? Let’s take a look.

How it works

N/R Exhibition matches yield Medals. Players will earn Medals just for completing duels, though Wins do award more Medals than Losses. Medals will be important for the awards portion of this event.

The N/R Exhibition event focuses on N/R rarity cards. This means that only N and R rarity cards can be used in this festival. No SR and UR cards can be used for this event.

Obviously, this rules out deck builds such as ones that feature Eldlich the Golden Lord and Drytrons. In addition to meta decks, Konami has also banned many burn cards that were used in the last event as part of “Self OTK” decks. These decks were constructed in order to burn the user of their LP fast, in order to complete duels faster and collect more Gems.

Cards such as Hieroglyph Lithograph, Chain Blast, and Darklord Nurse Reficule have all been confirmed to be banned by Konami for this event.

Rewards

Throughout the event, users will be able to unlock new rewards, based upon the number of cumulative Medals obtained during the event. Here’s a look at the rewards list:

50 Medals: 50 Gems

50 Gems 100 Medals: 50 Gems

50 Gems 500 Medals: 200 Gems

200 Gems 1000 Medals: 200 Gems

200 Gems 1500 Medals: 200 Gems

200 Gems 2000 Medals: 100 Gems

100 Gems 2500 Medals: 50 Gems

50 Gems 3000 Medals: 50 Gems

50 Gems 3500 Medals: 200 Gems

200 Gems 4000 Medals: 50 Gems

50 Gems 4500 Medals: 50 Gems

50 Gems 5000 Medals: 300 Gems

300 Gems 5500 Medals: 50 Gems

50 Gems 6000 Medals: 50 Gems

50 Gems 7000 Medals: 300 Gems

300 Gems 8000 Medals: 50 Gems

50 Gems 9000 Medals: 50 Gems

50 Gems 10000 Medals: 300 Gems

300 Gems 11000-20000 Medals: x2 Legacy Pack tickets for every 1000 Points awarded

Which decks should you use?

Because of the requirements, players will either need to use scaled back versions of popular archetypes, or completely different ones. Tenyi, Monarch, Megalith, True Draco, and Yosenju archetypes are among some of the ones that you should look towards if you haven’t decided on which deck to run for this Exhibition festival.

Additionally, some of these decks may need to be fortified with N and R rarity staples that can work well with a variety of different builds. Links to our best N and R rarity staple picks can be found on our site.

This event will end on April 3.