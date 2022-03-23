Best N rarity staples in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

N rarity cards are the easiest kind of items to get in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Despite their readily available status, though, these kinds of cards can pack a big punch. In fact, meta decks like Drytrons, Prank-Kids, and Tri-Brigades all utilize N rarity cards in some way. But in terms of staples, can any of them be considered such? While there aren’t a whole of N rarity cards that can be considered a staple, there are some that can be used in many different decks.

So, which N staples can help your deck out? Let’s take a look.

Sphere Kuriboh

If some of the names on the list look familiar, chances are that you played Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links at one point or another. Many cards here are extremely powerful in Duel Links, but just don’t have the same firepower in Master Duel. Sphere Kuriboh is one of those cards.

Sphere Kuriboh has two effects that should be kept in mind. The first is as a handtrap, as it can shift a Monster that declared an attack on the opponent’s side of the field to Defense Position. Additionally, it can also be used as a dual threat in Ritual decks. Sphere Kuriboh, while in the GY, can be banished and used as tribute for a Ritual Summon.

Wall of Disruption

Wall of Disruption is a Trap Card that can be very handy, especially in the lower ranks. When the opponent declares an attack, the owner of this card can activate Wall of Disruption while set, and lower the ATK stats of the other player’s cards. Those Monsters have their ATK stats lowered by 800 times the number of Monsters on that side of the field. For example, if the opponent has four Monsters on the field, each one will be lowered by 3200 ATK.

Since Wall of Disruption does not stop an attack after it is activated, it can help destroy a big beater out on the field by battle, and bring down the Attack stats of other cards by quite a lot.

Bottomless Trap Hole

We now move to a card that belongs to the Trap Hole archetype. Bottomless Trap Hole can be activated when the opponent Summons a Monster that has an ATK stat of 1500 or higher. Upon activation, it can banished that Monster and removing it from play.

While it might not work well with decks that use their banished area well (i.e. Thunder Dragons), it can be useful against others.

Metal Reflect Slime

Metal Reflect Slime is a Trap Card that when activated, become a Monster. Upon activation, it can be Special Summoned to the field and set in Defense Position. Metal Reflect Slime has 3000 DEF, though, making it a very safe card to use in some formats. It can’t bet set to Attack Position and attack, but that shouldn’t much of a problem. Metal Reflect Slime has an ATK of 0.

If you are playing in a format that uses only N or R cards, it should provide quite a bit of protection thanks to its DEF. Plus, it can be used as Tribute or to bring out other Monsters from the Extra Deck.

Parallel eXceed

Parallel eXceed has become a very useful card in Master Duel, thanks to one of its effect that complements Link Monsters very well. Even though Parallel eXceed is an 8* Monster, it can Special Summoned to the field while in the hand, after a Monster has been Link Summoned to the field. When it does it’s star rating and ATK stat gets cut in half. Additionally, a second “Parallel eXceed,” coming from the deck, can also be Special Summoned to the field.

Link Monster-based decks, like Prank-Kids and Talkers, could both utilize this card extremely well. However, it doesn’t have a use outside of decks that use Link Monsters.

Paleozoic Canadia

Part of the Paleozoic archetype, Canadia has been a staple in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links for a long time. While it doesn’t have the same kind of bite in Master Duel, it does act as a substitute to Book of Moon. When activated, it shifts an opponent’s Monster into face-down Defense Position.

Canadia can be used to disrupt a litany of plays, as it can prevent the activation of Ignition effects, and the Special Summoning of Xyz or Synchro Monsters. Plus, it can be Special Summoned to the field as a Normal Monster when another Trap Card is activated on the field.

Enemy Controller

Enemy Controller was a card used by Seto Kaiba in the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters anime show. When activated, it can do one of two things. It can either change the position of a face-up Monster on the field. or take control of an opponent’s Monster for the remainder of a turn, so long as another Monster is tributed.

Since it is a Quick-Play Spell Card, it can be activated either during your, or the opponent’s turn. So, it can be used to deal with big Monsters during your turn pretty well. And in fact, Enemy Controller can be used to take control of another Monster, and use it to bring out a big one of your own.

Waboku

We finish off this list with an old-school card: Waboku. This card was one of the first Trap Cards put into the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, and it had a lot of use back in the early days of the game. When activated, the user does not take any battle damage this turn. Also, Monsters on the user’s side of the field can’t be destroyed by battle this turn.

Waboku is used a bit in Master duel, and mainly in stall decks that need a bit of delayed tactics.