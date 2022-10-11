The best Duel Challenge decks in Clash Royale
Send your top four into the fray.
A Duel Challenge is no easy undertaking in Clash Royale. Winning one requires you to be victorious in a best-of-three set, meaning you need to prepare four different decks before jumping in. Building just one reliable deck is tough to begin with, but four is a really big ask. Fortunately, we’ve prepared more than a dozen workable options for your right here. Since many Clash Royale decks center on one of the game’s four champions, we’ve arranged these picks under the Archer Queen, Golden Knight, Might Miner, and Skeleton King banners. Read on for our recommendations, and feel free to mix and match to your personal playstyle.
Related: The best Triple Elixir decks in Clash Royale
Best Archer Queen decks for Clash Royale Duel Challenge
When you choose the Archer Queen as your champion, she’ll handle a lot of the stealth and ranged combat, freeing you up for support and bum-rush strategies. You’ll notice that the first two of these sets are the same ones found in our best Archer Queen decks guide. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
Archer Queen Battle Healer Deck
- Archer Queen
- Battle Healer
- Electro Dragon
- Elixir Golem
- Inferno Dragon
- Night Witch
- Rage
- Tornado
Archer Queen Ram Rider & Mega Knight Deck
- Archer Queen
- Bandit
- Electro Spirit
- Giant Snowball
- Lightning
- Mega Knight
- Ram Rider
- Royal Spirit
Archer Queen Ranged Support Deck
- Archer Queen
- Cannon
- Fire Spirit
- Fireball
- Knight
- The Log
- Skeletons
- X-Bow
Archer Queen Royal Hogs Loop Deck
- Archer Queen
- Cannon
- Earthquake
- Fire Spirit
- The Log
- Royal Delivery
- Royal Hogs
- Skeletons
Best Golden Knight decks for Clash Royale Duel Challenge
The Golden Knight is often the centerpiece of a rush strategy, as he’s a tank character that can do a lot of melee damage. Most of your best bets here involve supporting him as the focus of your attacks, whether that’s with ranged support or debuffs.
Golden Knight Giant Skeleton & Drill Deck
- Electro Wizard
- Giant Skeleton
- Royal Ghost
- Goblin Drill
- Golden Knight
- Magic Archer
- Skeletons
- Tornado
Golden Knight Giant Graveyard Deck
- Arrows
- Giant
- Golden Knight
- Graveyard
- Mini PEKKA
- Minions
- Skeleton Army
- Snowball
Golden Knight PEKKA Ram Deck
- Barbarian Barrel
- Electro Wizard
- Royal Ghost
- Golden Knight
- Lightning
- PEKKA
- Ram Rider
- Snowball
Golden Knight Poison Loop Deck
- Bats
- Golden Knight
- The Log
- Miner
- Poison
- Royal Delivery
- Skeletons
- Tesla
Best Mighty Miner decks for Clash Royale Duel Challenge
Mighty Miner strategies are similar to the Golden Knight’s, because they’re both tank-y melee fighters. The Miner, however, has the ability to tunnel underground to close in or make escapes. For the most part, these decks also focus on ranged support and debuffs.
Mighty Miner Graveyard Poison Deck
- Baby Dragon
- Barbarian Barrel
- Graveyard
- Ice Wizard
- Mighty Miner
- Poison
- Tombstone
- Tornado
Mighty Miner Mortar Rain Deck
- Fireball
- Fire Spirit
- The Log
- Mighty Miner
- Miner
- Mortar
- Musketeer
- Skeletons
Mighty Miner PEKKA Rush Deck
- Battle Ram
- Electro Wizard
- Fireball
- PEKKA
- Magic Archer
- Mighty Miner
- Royal Ghost
- Zap
Mighty Miner Waller Breaker Deck
- Bats
- Bomb Tower
- Fireball
- The Log
- Mighty Miner
- Miner
- Spear Goblins
- Wall Breakers
Best Skeleton King decks for Clash Royale Duel Challenge
Finally, we have the Skeleton King. He’s another melee fighter, but he deals damage in an area of effect and can spawn additional skeletons, as his name implies. These decks play into those features, while also offering a ranged option.
Skeleton King Drill Surprise Deck
- Dart Goblin
- Fireball
- Goblin Drill
- Inferno Tower
- The Log
- Skeleton Army
- Skeleton King
- Wall Breakers
Skeleton King & Giant Skeleton Deck
- Arrows
- Fireballs
- Giant Skeleton
- Graveyard
- Inferno Dragon
- Skeleton King
- Tombstone
- Zappies
Skeleton King, Golem, & Super Witch Deck
- Baby Dragon
- Bomber
- Golem
- Lightning
- Skeleton King
- Tombstone
- Tornado
- Super Witch
Skeleton King Launcher Deck
- Arrows
- Cannon Cart
- Dart Goblin
- Minion Horde
- Miner
- Mortar
- Skeleton Army
- Skeleton King