The best Duel Challenge decks in Clash Royale

A Duel Challenge is no easy undertaking in Clash Royale. Winning one requires you to be victorious in a best-of-three set, meaning you need to prepare four different decks before jumping in. Building just one reliable deck is tough to begin with, but four is a really big ask. Fortunately, we’ve prepared more than a dozen workable options for your right here. Since many Clash Royale decks center on one of the game’s four champions, we’ve arranged these picks under the Archer Queen, Golden Knight, Might Miner, and Skeleton King banners. Read on for our recommendations, and feel free to mix and match to your personal playstyle.

Best Archer Queen decks for Clash Royale Duel Challenge

When you choose the Archer Queen as your champion, she’ll handle a lot of the stealth and ranged combat, freeing you up for support and bum-rush strategies. You’ll notice that the first two of these sets are the same ones found in our best Archer Queen decks guide. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Archer Queen Battle Healer Deck

Archer Queen

Battle Healer

Electro Dragon

Elixir Golem

Inferno Dragon

Night Witch

Rage

Tornado

Archer Queen Ram Rider & Mega Knight Deck

Archer Queen

Bandit

Electro Spirit

Giant Snowball

Lightning

Mega Knight

Ram Rider

Royal Spirit

Archer Queen Ranged Support Deck

Archer Queen

Cannon

Fire Spirit

Fireball

Knight

The Log

Skeletons

X-Bow

Archer Queen Royal Hogs Loop Deck

Archer Queen

Cannon

Earthquake

Fire Spirit

The Log

Royal Delivery

Royal Hogs

Skeletons

Best Golden Knight decks for Clash Royale Duel Challenge

The Golden Knight is often the centerpiece of a rush strategy, as he’s a tank character that can do a lot of melee damage. Most of your best bets here involve supporting him as the focus of your attacks, whether that’s with ranged support or debuffs.

Golden Knight Giant Skeleton & Drill Deck

Electro Wizard

Giant Skeleton

Royal Ghost

Goblin Drill

Golden Knight

Magic Archer

Skeletons

Tornado

Golden Knight Giant Graveyard Deck

Arrows

Giant

Golden Knight

Graveyard

Mini PEKKA

Minions

Skeleton Army

Snowball

Golden Knight PEKKA Ram Deck

Barbarian Barrel

Electro Wizard

Royal Ghost

Golden Knight

Lightning

PEKKA

Ram Rider

Snowball

Golden Knight Poison Loop Deck

Bats

Golden Knight

The Log

Miner

Poison

Royal Delivery

Skeletons

Tesla

Best Mighty Miner decks for Clash Royale Duel Challenge

Mighty Miner strategies are similar to the Golden Knight’s, because they’re both tank-y melee fighters. The Miner, however, has the ability to tunnel underground to close in or make escapes. For the most part, these decks also focus on ranged support and debuffs.

Mighty Miner Graveyard Poison Deck

Baby Dragon

Barbarian Barrel

Graveyard

Ice Wizard

Mighty Miner

Poison

Tombstone

Tornado

Mighty Miner Mortar Rain Deck

Fireball

Fire Spirit

The Log

Mighty Miner

Miner

Mortar

Musketeer

Skeletons

Mighty Miner PEKKA Rush Deck

Battle Ram

Electro Wizard

Fireball

PEKKA

Magic Archer

Mighty Miner

Royal Ghost

Zap

Mighty Miner Waller Breaker Deck

Bats

Bomb Tower

Fireball

The Log

Mighty Miner

Miner

Spear Goblins

Wall Breakers

Best Skeleton King decks for Clash Royale Duel Challenge

Finally, we have the Skeleton King. He’s another melee fighter, but he deals damage in an area of effect and can spawn additional skeletons, as his name implies. These decks play into those features, while also offering a ranged option.

Skeleton King Drill Surprise Deck

Dart Goblin

Fireball

Goblin Drill

Inferno Tower

The Log

Skeleton Army

Skeleton King

Wall Breakers

Skeleton King & Giant Skeleton Deck

Arrows

Fireballs

Giant Skeleton

Graveyard

Inferno Dragon

Skeleton King

Tombstone

Zappies

Skeleton King, Golem, & Super Witch Deck

Baby Dragon

Bomber

Golem

Lightning

Skeleton King

Tombstone

Tornado

Super Witch

Skeleton King Launcher Deck